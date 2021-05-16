Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars to southwestern United States





Environmental groups and scientists at two universities want US wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

May 16, 2021 at 7:25 pm

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Environmental groups and scientists at two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the U.S. Southwest.

In a recently published article, they say the destruction of habitat, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that the natural recovery of big cats north of the US-Mexico border would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention.

Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but biologists said the animals have lost more than half of their historic range from South and Central America to the southwestern United States, much of it. due to hunting and habitat loss.

Several male jaguars have been sighted in Arizona and New Mexico over the past two decades, but there is no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico. More recently, a male jaguar was spotted just south of the border and another was seen in Arizona in January.

Scientists and experts from the Wildlife Conservation Society, Center for Landscape Conservation, Defenders of Wildlife, Center for Biological Diversity and other organizations indicate more than 31,800 square miles (82,400 square kilometers) of suitable habitat in the mountains from central Arizona and New Mexico which could potentially accommodate 90 to 150 jaguars.

They argue that the reintroduction of cats is essential to conserving species and restoring the region’s ecosystem.

We’re trying to start a new conversation about jaguar recovery, and it would be a project that would take decades to complete, said Sharon Wilcox of Defenders of Wildlife, one of the study’s authors, in an interview. There are ecological dimensions, human dimensions that should be addressed in a truly collaborative way. There would have to be a number of stakeholders around the table to see this project move forward.

As part of a recovery plan developed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Mexico and the countries of Central and South America are primarily responsible for monitoring jaguar movements within their territory. The agency noted that the southwestern United States represents only a tenth of 1% of the jaguar’s historic range.

Environmentalists criticized the plan, saying the US government had overlooked opportunities for recovery north of the international border.

Although the recovery plan does not call for a reintroduction into the United States, federal officials said efforts will continue to focus on maintaining habitat, eliminating poaching and improving the social acceptance to welcome cats crossing the border.

The habitat highlighted by conservation groups is rugged and consists primarily of federally managed lands. They say this includes water sources, proper cover, and prey.

Fish and Wildlife Service biologists have yet to consider the latest study, but such a proposal would likely meet fierce opposition from ranchers and some rural residents who have disagreed with conservationists and the Fish and Wildlife Service on the reintroduction of Mexican gray wolves. This program has faced many challenges over the past two decades, and although the number of wolves is on the rise, herders say it is cattle deaths.

Jaguar advocates have said the losses could be mitigated through compensation programs such as those established as a result of the Wolves Program.

Then there is the question of where the jaguars would come from. Proponents say a captive breeding program could be developed over time and jaguars from existing wild populations could be relocated.

Wilcox said that many factors, some understood and others still under investigation, influence the movement of jaguars.

But it is a large area with appropriate vegetation, she said. It is populated with the right kind of prey for these cats and given its altitude and latitude it could provide an important climatic refuge for the species in the future.

The story has been updated, based on corrected information from one of the study’s authors, to show that the area of ​​suitable habitat identified by scientists is over 31,800 square miles (82,400 kilometers square miles), not 3,125 square miles (nearly 8,100 square kilometers). .

