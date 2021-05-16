COVID-19: Very Quiet Portugal Will Inflow British Flights Tomorrow Morning | World news





There is hardly a better way to see algarvein gems in water.

And we set off on the ribs at the marina of Vilamoura.

Head to the sea and bounce along past beaches and resorts that seem unusually quiet at this time of year.

Image: We started off the ribs at the marina in Vilamoura.

Many lounges are empty and towels and bodies are far away. It is British vacationers who are missing something and haven’t visited Portugal for months.

But it will all change.

British tourists will head to Portugal in the next few hours, and Christiano Cordairo from Vilamoura Watersports will be undeniably happy. On the ribs, he says last year was really tough.

“Generally, about 90% of the tourists around here are from the UK and we’ve missed everything in months,” he says.

“We tried to get as many people to work as possible, but with less tourism, some people had to leave the company. I hope things get better now.”

Image: Portugal’s airport staff prepares for a crowd coming on Monday.

The news that Portugal was on the British government’s green travel list meant that visitors did not need to be quarantined when returning home, and sent the weather-tired British to computers and travel agents rushing to book their first flight.

On the first morning of the arrival of tourists, 20 flights will arrive from the UK to Faro airport in Algarve.

The staff we spoke to are ready for the crowd.

“It will be a good day and a bad day,” said Cidalia Palma, passenger service manager. At the airport, which was terribly quiet during the epidemic period, hinted at the mixed feelings of impending demand and the joy of being bustle again.

And she’s not the only one who prepares the equipment.

On Al Buffeira’s famous strip, loved by British party-goers, you usually run through the crowd for a drink.

This isn’t the time to visit hours before your first holiday flight departing from the UK is landing. And the staff who manage the bars and restaurants are really looking forward to getting busy again.

We meet attorney Emily McLaughlin, who says things will change. Drinking should be stopped at 10:30 PM instead of the usual 4 AM to comply with COVID rules. But she says things are going in the right direction.

“We are really looking forward to it. Hopefully it will come back to us,” she said.

Lisa Molenkamp of At The Temple Bar next door said, “We miss the British because the British are always here day and night. They love to party all the time, so it’s really fun to have them.”

Backing up the coast of Vilamoura, the phone keeps ringing at Rui’s steakhouse where British visitors love to eat.

Owner Gabriello Boo says that all the gains he has made since taking over the business have disappeared last year, but now the book looks healthy again.

Image: Restaurant owner Gabriel Robu says he’s looking for a situation.

“I start making a phone call and making reservations right after I put the news on TV, and that gives me hope for the future.”

There is real optimism in Algarve. Ask anyone in the tourism field and they will tell you that this is the beginning of the bounce. Or at least that’s what they want. They are looking forward to a trip in a British building during the summer.

However, some admit that they are a little sad about the impending arrival. Some locals who enjoyed the beach very much.

