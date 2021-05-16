Water management course for American and European students





NEW ORLEANS (AP) A grant from the National Science Foundation will enable dozens of American and European students to take a two-week course on water management in the Netherlands.

The foundation is providing nearly $ 400,000 over three years to a partnership between the Gulf Water Institute and the University of New Orleans, the institute said in a press release.

The grant will support 13 students from the United States and up to 14 students from Europe each year.

Participants will receive significant training, professional contacts, and and modeling skills, said Christopher Esposito, research scientist at the Water Institute.

Water management needs, whether faced with the challenge of too much water due to flooding or the needs of agriculture, industry, power generation, Consumption and production of seafood continue to grow, said Matthew Tarr, professor of analytical chemistry and vice president of research and economics. development at the UN.

Organizers hope to encourage and deepen international conversations around water management, according to the press release.

In the first five days, students will learn to use modeling software called Delft3D to simulate the flow of water and sediment along coastlines and in estuaries. After these sessions at an independent research institute called Deltares, they will go to the University of Utrecht to conduct associated experiments in a reservoir designed to physically model sedimentary basins.

Two more days are scheduled for field trips to coastal sites, with the final day dedicated to creating and discussing poster presentations of their modeling work.

The Delft University of Technology is also a partner in the program.

The press release, released on Wednesday, said U.S. participants will be recruited from a wide range of interdisciplinary graduate programs aligned with water management.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos