US gasoline shortage improving, some areas still suffering from severe blackouts





(Reuters) Gasoline shortages that hit the U.S. east coast over the past week improved modestly on Sunday as the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was brought back to normal operations as a result of ‘a crippling cyberattack.

Even with slightly alleviated outages in many states, at least a third of gas stations were fuel-free in Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to tracking company GasBuddy. About half of the Carolinas’ stations were running out of gas, and the number of empty gas stations in Washington DC rose from 2% to 83%, according to data from GasBuddy.

Global outages amounted to 12,870 stations, up from 13,450 on Saturday and a peak of more than 16,000, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, as drivers reduced panic buying and stations were replenishing supplies.

Gas stations on the east coast dried up as drivers racked up gasoline after learning that the 5,500-mile (8,900 km) Colonial pipeline had temporarily shut down as a result of the hack, widely viewed as the cyberattack most disruptive ever recorded.

Operators of the Colonial System, which transports 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to East Coast markets from refineries in Texas daily, began to resume operations on Wednesday after a six-day hiatus.

Colonial said on Saturday that he had returned the colonial system to its normal functioning. The pipeline company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Widespread panic buying has led to long queues at gas stations along the pipeline service route, and even in some areas not served by the line, as well as soaring fuel prices.

U.S. gasoline demand on Saturday fell nearly 15% from the previous week, according to GasBuddy, as drivers retreated from hoarding fuel.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose slightly on Sunday to $ 3.044 from the previous day at $ 3.042, and up from $ 2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

DarkSide, the group accused of attacking colonial pipeline systems, said they recently hacked four other companies.

In the Colonials case, cybercriminals demanded a ransom, but it is not known how much money was demanded or whether the pipeline company made any payments to the group. Bloomberg News and The New York Times said the company paid nearly $ 5 million.

Colonial said it would resume its regular nomination process on Monday, in which shippers are looking for space on the line.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

