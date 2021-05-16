UK housing average asking price 333,564 | House price





According to figures from listing website Rightmove, the average selling price of homes on the UK real estate market hit a high of £1/3 million in May.

The website reported that the average request price rose 1.8% (5,767) last month to 333,564, as the unexpected mini-boom that started last year continues through 2021, the website said.

The real estate market is booming with stamp duty holidays that began last summer and will be phased out in two phases in the UK and Northern Ireland from the end of June. At this point, the current starting threshold of 500,000 drops to 250,000 excluding first-time buyers.

During the pandemic, demand for large homes in space competition also increased as people adjust their way of life.

The imbalance between supply and demand in some regions put pressure on inventory and allowed sellers to demand higher home prices.

Rightmove said it rose the fastest since the first blockade in March 2020, with average selling prices rising 13% and 11% respectively in Wales and northwest England.

London’s sell price rose 0.2%. At 640,373, it’s almost three times higher than in the northern regions, but Rightmove says the rate is the smallest rate ever measured since 2013.

Tim Bannister, head of the site for real estate data, said: Buyers’ purchasing power is growing more and more, but the resilience is clearly left to grow slightly more as many buyers enter higher price points.

He said he is willing and able to pay more among buyers.

There seems to be more room for buyers’ budgets among those who want to upsize. Homes with three or more bedrooms are like gold dust, especially in many parts of the northern region, he said.

Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, a real estate agency based in Yorkshire, said the amount of new buyers entering the market across the region is constantly increasing.

According to Rightmove data, the average ask price for Yorkshire and Humber has risen 1.2% over the past month and is 216,614 units, 10.5% higher than in March 2020.

Manning said: Of particular note are the numerous buyers arriving from different destinations across the country, especially the South.

The surge in buyer activity, combined with the relative shortage of new properties coming to the market, has had the inevitable impact of soaring prices significantly, requiring buyers to get their hands on most of the listings on the market.

