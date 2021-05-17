Migrants from India, Brazil and beyond make their way to the US border





The peak in Arizona prompted Governor Doug Ducey to declare a state of emergency in several counties last month and to deploy the National Guard along the border. Republican lawmakers have sharply criticized the admission of tens of thousands of young migrants, as well as scores of families, who were reportedly turned away under the Trump administration. Even Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, recently criticized President Biden for failing to address the immediate border crisis.

During a single weekend in early May, officers in the Yuma region intercepted 1,600 migrants.

So many people around the world have seen their standard of living drop, it’s no surprise that they jump at the chance to enter the United States when they learn that others have made it through Mexico with success, said Andrew Selee, chairman of the non-partisan. Institute for Migration Policy.

I saw some of the same dynamic in 2019, he said. But it was on a much smaller scale.

Opportunity and Desperation

While most migrants don’t necessarily understand the intricacies of US border policy, many have said in interviews that they perceive a time-limited offer to enter the United States. Friends and family already in the country, as well as eager smugglers, have assured them that they will not be turned away and it is true.

What we were hearing at home is that the new president is making entry easier and that there is a demand for labor, said Rodrigo Neto, who was from Brazil, where the pandemic has spread. killed his business and left him burdened with debt. I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

Mr. Neto, 55, closed his electrical store, sold his car and gathered his savings to pay for the trip.

Like many Brazilians and other countries ravaged by the pandemic, he was unable to obtain a visa to enter the United States. Instead, he flew from So Paulo to Mexico City and then to Tijuana, where a driver working for a smuggling ring met his group. They were then transported by the side of the road to Algodones, Mexico, across the Arizona border, where they were dropped off on a recent morning.

From there, it took them just 10 minutes to reach County Road 8, where a border patrol officer was standing near an opening in the wall.

