Calls for Gaza-Israel ceasefire, US support increases

UN Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers on Sunday called emergency meetings to demand an end to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and relentless Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden has given no sign of stepping up pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire despite calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to get more involved. Its ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told an emergency high-level meeting of the Security Council that the United States was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels “to stop the fighting.

But as the fighting in Israel and Gaza hit their worst levels since 2014 and international outcry escalated, the Biden administration determined to distract from US foreign policy in the Middle East and Afghanistan has refused to escalate any public demand for Israel to agree to a ceasefire or further deepen U.S. diplomatic involvement. Calls by other countries on militant Hamas leaders and Israel to stop their fire showed no signs of progress.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that a return to armed conflict would only put a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict even more out of reach. However, the United States, Israel’s closest ally, has so far blocked the days of efforts by China, Norway and Tunisia to get the Security Council to issue a statement, including a call for the cessation of hostilities.

In Israel, Hady Amr, a deputy assistant dispatched by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to try to defuse the crisis, met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who thanked the United States for its support.

Blinken himself left on an independent tour of the Nordic countries on Sunday, with no announced plans to stop in the Middle East in response to the crisis. He made calls from the plane to Egypt and other countries working to negotiate a ceasefire, telling Egypt that all parties should defuse tensions and end the violence.

Representative Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joined Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, on Sunday in calling on Biden to step up pressure from both sides to end the current fighting and restart talks to resolve Israel’s conflicts and hot spots with the Palestinians.

I think the administration needs to push Israel and the Palestinian Authority harder to stop the violence, establish a ceasefire, end these hostilities and return to a process of trying to resolve this long-standing conflict, Schiff, a California Democrat, told CBS Face the Nation.

Officials in the Biden administration have called for calm but have said nothing publicly about immediately urging Israel to accept pressure from Egypt and others for a ceasefire. Thomas-Greenfield said US diplomats engage with Israel, Egypt and Qatar, alongside the UN

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City razed three buildings and killed at least 42 people on Sunday, medics said, bearing the toll since Hamas and Israel opened their air and artillery battles to at least 188 killed in Gaza and eight in Israel. Some 55 children in Gaza and a 5-year-old boy in Israel were among the dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised speech on Sunday that Israel wanted to impose a heavy toll on militant Hamas leaders in Gaza. It will take time, Netanyahu said, signaling that the war would rage for now.

Representatives of Muslim nations have gathered to call on Israel to end attacks killing Palestinian civilians in the crowded Gaza Strip. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to take urgent action to immediately stop military operations.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting also saw Turkey and others criticize a US-backed push under which the UAE, Bahrain and other Islamic nations signed agreements. bilateral agreements with Israel to normalize their relations, overcoming the ruins of collapsed international efforts to negotiate long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The slaughter of Palestinian children today follows the so-called normalization, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said. the Kingdom calls on the international community to take urgent measures to immediately stop military operations,

During the virtual meeting of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN is actively engaging all parties for an immediate ceasefire.

Returning to the scenes of rocket fire by Palestinian militants and Israeli airstrikes in the fourth such war between Israel and Hamas only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes further to the point. horizon any hope of coexistence and peace, said Guterres.

Eight foreign ministers spoke at the Security Council session, reflecting the gravity of the conflict, and almost all called for an end to the fighting.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had firmly thrown American support behind Israel, embracing Netanyahu as an ally in Trump’s focus on confronting Iran. Trump has given little time to the efforts of the former U.S. administrations to promote peace agreements between Israel and the Palestinians, instead encouraging and rewarding Arab nations that have signed two-country normalization agreements with Israel.

Biden, on the contrary, calls the conflicts in the Middle East and Central Asia a distraction from US foreign policy priorities, including competition with China.

He has sought to calm some conflicts and extract the United States from others, including ending US military support for a Saudi-led war in Yemen, planning to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and attempting to return to a nuclear deal with Iran.

Biden officials have not put deeper Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts high on their agenda.

The problem will not go away, said Tamara Cofman Wittes, former Assistant Under Secretary of State for the Middle East in the Obama administration.

The current fighting reveals how deeply unstable the status quo between Israelis and Palestinians is, and how urgent a new political path is to move this conflict forward towards a negotiated resolution, she said.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Lederer from New York. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai and AP diplomatic writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

