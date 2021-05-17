British companies are looking for employees after closure, but foreign workers are missing-survey





British companies increased their search for new employees as pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and travel companies prepare to lift coronavirus restrictions in the UK on Monday.

However, according to a survey by job search website Adzuna, with more than 10 jobs available to all job seekers in some cities, the churn of foreign workers is exacerbating the shortage of candidates.

Adzuna’s job postings surged to 987,800 in the first week of May, up 18% compared to the end of March, before non-essential retailers and lodging companies for outdoor services reopened on April 12th.

Additional restrictions are lifted in the UK on Monday to allow pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors.

Adzuna is a company that wants to hire pub firm Whitbread (WTB.L), Stonegate Pub Company and JD Wetherspoons (JDW.L), restaurant chain Nando’s and Pizza Express, Marriott hotel and airline Ryanair (RYA.I), and more. Said there is.

However, after three blockades last year, many workers have said they have given up looking for hospitality and retail jobs in order to work more safely.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said, “Much fewer foreign workers are looking to work in the UK than before the pandemic, with more than half of them interested in UK jobs abroad.”

Adzuna said between February and April, 250,000 fewer job seekers from Western Europe and North America applied for monthly jobs in the UK than before the epidemic.

“Employers in the UK can no longer rely on foreign workers to bridge the employment gap,” Hunter said.

The combination of Brexit and the coronavirus epidemic appears to have reduced the number of foreign workers in the UK.

The British Bureau of Statistics estimates that the number of non-British nationals employed in the UK in the last three months of 2020 was 4.2 million, down 4.0% compared to the same period in 2019, down to 4.2 million, compared to a 2.6% decrease in the UK population. 24 million.

Adzuna said there were 13 jobs offered per job seeker in Manchester, while the ratio between Cambridge and Oxford was 11. In Maidstone in southeast England, there were 20 jobs per job seeker.

The shortage of workers is not unique to the UK. Hospitality companies in parts of the United States say the holiday season is threatened by a shortage of employees, reflecting recent problems in Australia.

Thanks to the massive public job subsidy system, the fearful job loss has not skyrocketed in the UK. This plan will be phased out during the summer before ending in September.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos