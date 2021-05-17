China Says US Blocked UN Joint Statement on Middle East





Members of the United Nations Security Council condemned violence in the Middle East in an emergency session on Sunday, but failed to agree on a unified position after China blamed the states- United to block a joint statement.

Unfortunately, simply due to one country’s obstruction, the Security Council could not speak with one voice, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the virtual meeting. We call on the United States to shoulder its responsibilities by taking a just stance.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when asked last week about reports that the United States had delayed a public meeting of the Security Council, said he wanted to give diplomacy time to have some effect and see if, indeed, we get a real de-escalation. .

A conflict that started between the Israeli police and the Palestinians over the evictions in Jerusalem has widened, with the Palestinian militant group Hamas firing rockets at Jerusalem and Israeli forces hitting targets in Gaza. Since Monday, 192 people have been killed in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said. In Israel, 11 Israelis were killed, according to the Israeli emergency response service. Israeli troops, tanks and artillery gathered on the border with Gaza.

View of the Israeli town of Ashkelon shows rockets fired from Gaza intercepted by the Israeli defense system. Photo: jack guez / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

China holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Security Council for the month of May, and Wang said China, Norway and Tunisia will draft a joint statement after the Sunday meeting, which will be circulated for approval by other members.

China and the United States are among the five permanent members of the Security Council and frequently clash in roundtable discussions on key international issues, reflecting rivalry on issues ranging from trade to security around the world.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told Sunday’s meeting that the world body is engaging both Israelis and Palestinians in the search for a ceasefire.

This latest wave of violence only perpetuates cycles of death, destruction and despair, Guterres said. The fighting risks drawing Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for these communities and for the entire region.

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, called for a ceasefire on Sunday. Citing official Israeli sources, he said more than 2,900 rockets had been fired by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militant groups and that there had been nearly 1,000 Israeli strikes. We cannot allow the situation to descend further into chaos, Mr. Wennesland said.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s representative to the UN and ambassador to the United States, accused Hamas of hostilities and said: There is never an excuse for indiscriminately launching rockets at civilians.

Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire, while Hamas has sent conflicting messages about its position.

Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian National Authority’s foreign minister, cited the deaths of several Palestinians and said Israel was committing crimes against humanity. Israel is ruthless and relentless in pursuing its colonial policy, he told the Security Council during the virtual session.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, left the issue of a ceasefire largely to the Israelis and Palestinians in her remarks to the Security Council.

The United States has made it clear that we are ready to provide our support and good offices if the parties seek a ceasefire, as we believe that Israelis and Palestinians also have the right to live in safety and security. , she said.

Ms Thomas-Greenfields’ remarks about a ceasefire and the Security Council’s failure to adopt a joint declaration left some participants in the Sunday meeting frustrated.

It is regrettable that the Security Council does not assume its role as one of the main guarantors of international peace and security, said Juan Ramn de la Fuente Ramrez, representative of Mexico. It is imperative that this Council speak with one voice in trying to end the violence of recent days.

The Israeli-Palestinian crisis

