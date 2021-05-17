Freedom for hugs and parties: Britain resumes for business





In the dark darkness of a four-month COVID-19 blockade, a friend hugs, a pint is pulled, and the UK economy resumes on Monday, giving 65 million people some freedom.

Most of the Brits have the freedom to hug carefully, drink a pint at a bar, eat indoors, or visit a cinema after a series of blockades that imposed some of the most stringent restrictions in peacetime history.

The greatest public health crisis in a century was accompanied by a drastic expansion of state power. During the blockade in Britain, police broke up all parties and protests, stopped religious services, and imposed fines of up to £10,000 ($14,000) on young people who partyed.

There is excitement when freedom beckons once again.

British actress Joanna Lumley told The Telegraph newspaper that “I would literally hug anyone I could get my hands on.” “I will take the baby from their mother and lean it against the Zimmer frame.”

“I’m going to hug the girls in the park, the framed photographers, and the young people doing footy in the park. Much later, when I’m prosecuted at the station, I’ll hug the police. Hugger-Merger, that’s me.”

However, in addition to feelings of happiness, there is also anxiety.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advises people to cuddle cautiously before imposing three national blockades against the British state’s “nanny” propensity, and the spread of the coronavirus strain, first identified in India, means the UK’s final resumption I paid attention to the fact that I did it. May be delayed in June.

In a statement, Johnson said in a statement, “Together we have reached another milestone outside the blockade on our roadmap, but this next step needs to be done very carefully.”

There is growing concern about variant B.1.617.2 that British scientific advisers will be the dominant variant in the UK and may be more disseminated than B.1.1.7 (the variant first identified in Kent, UK).

As a general rule, starting Monday, gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed outdoors in the UK and two families are allowed to gather indoors. Cafes, bars and restaurants are reopening for indoor service. Care home residents can have 5 visitors. And covering the face will no longer be mandatory in school.

“It’s been a long time this time,” said Clare Smyth, chef at London’s restaurant Core.

In an interview with Reuters, she told Reuters, “I’m very excited. I can’t wait for a guest to come through the door. It’s going to be very emotional,” she told Reuters. “London is opening up and the exciting time is coming and we’ll be back again.”

The rules are slightly different in the four constituent parts of the UK, but starting Monday, restrictions are relaxed in England, Scotland and Wales and slightly relaxed in Northern Ireland.

The scars of COVID-19 remain.

The UK’s official death toll is 127,679, the highest in Europe and the fifth highest in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last year, the UK economy saw its worst decline in three centuries, the government spent hundreds of billions of pounds to save jobs and businesses, and the Bank of England doubled its bond buying program.

