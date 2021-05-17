Asia-Pacific currencies rise rapidly from U.S. Aussie, Kiwi and Yen inflation ceilings before Fed stops sales





The major Asia-Pacific currencies, the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, fell last week as a rapid rise in U.S. consumer inflation pushed Treasury yields up and the US dollar on Wednesday. By the end of the week, however, all three currencies rose as Federal Reserve officials downplayed the impact of rising inflation on monetary policy.

The highlight of the week for all three majors and the US dollar was the madness of buying and selling, as investors betting on a rebounding economy clashed with those fearful of inflation.

The US dollar appreciated against a basket of major currencies last week, with most of the gains coming on Wednesday after a surprisingly sharp rise in US consumer prices that pushed treasury yields higher throughout. by stoking fears of an increase in inflationary pressure.

Last week, futures on the US dollar index for June were at 90.318, up 0.102 or + 0.11%.

Consumer prices in the United States rose the most in nearly 12 years in April, with booming demand amid an economic reopening pushing against supply constraints, fueling financial market fears. a long period of rising inflation.

This news helped widen the spread between US government bond yields and Japanese government bond yields, making the US dollar a more attractive investment. The rising dollar also weighed on demand for dollar-denominated assets, putting pressure on valued commodity currencies like the Aussie and Kiwi.

However, the US dollar returned more than half of its early week gains on Friday, boosting the Japanese yen, Australian dollars and New Zealand dollars after US retail sales unexpectedly stifled in April, so that concerns about the prospects for accelerating inflation have subsided.

Although some dollar bulls see US inflation rising faster than expected, a sign that the Fed may need to raise interest rates sooner, central bank policymakers have not moved an inch in their stance. The Federal Reserve is sticking to its scenario that its stimulus measures will be in place for some time to support the economy, with officials seeing a spike in inflation as transient.

Japanese yen

Bank of Japan policymakers have warned of uncertainties over the country’s economic recovery as pandemic brakes hurt consumption of services, a summary of their views expressed at a meeting showed last Tuesday. policy in April.

USD / JPY last week stood at 109.367, up 0.764 or + 0.70%.

During last month’s rate review, the central bank kept monetary policy stable and projected that the world’s third-largest economy would recover from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But many members of the nine-member board stressed the risks of clouding the outlook and stressed the need to focus on supporting the economy through a massive stimulus, according to the summary.

Australian dollar

Australia pledged major spending in a deficit-ridden budget last Tuesday as Tory leaders sought to support recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession and win support from women and older voters ahead of the upcoming election .

AUD / USD last week stood at 0.7783, down 0.0061 or -0.78%.

The government has put aside its long-standing search for a balanced budget to bring the economy back to health and budget documents have shown the deficit is expected to remain close to A $ 100 billion over the next two fiscal years .

Large deficits are forecast each year through June 2025, the limit of the budget documents’ projections, with debt increasing during this period to nearly A $ 1 trillion.

