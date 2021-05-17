UK faces labor shortage as Covid and Brexit promote foreign worker churn | economics





Employers in the UK are struggling to hire employees as the lockdown has been lifted due to the departure of foreign workers due to the Covid epidemic and Brexit, according to industry statistics.

According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and recruitment firm Adecco, employers plan to lead the resumption of the hospitality and retail sectors in the UK and Wales as pandemic restrictions are eased, hiring at the fastest rate in eight years. . Monday.

However, the agency specializing in HR and workforce development says the number of EU workers has declined sharply as a sign of increasing pressure on the job market due to the rapid increase in consumer spending, increasing the risk of labor shortages.

Separate figures from Adzuna show that employment has grown rapidly, with nearly 1 million vacancies registered on the recruitment website, which is an 18% increase from six weeks ago, with more jobs in hotels, restaurants, events and leisure sectors. However, he warned that the interest of overseas job seekers is rapidly decreasing.

Job search websites, tracked by government officials for early warning signs of the labor market, show that the number of overseas job seekers in Western Europe and North America has declined by about 250,000 since February 2020, just before the spread of Corona 19. England.

In particular, some cities and cities offer up to 20 jobs per job seeker, he said, while foreign interest in the sector generally led by low-wage services is leading the decline. Studies show that Kent’s maidstones are among the hardest to hire, followed by Manchester, Cambridge and Oxford.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of the job search engine, said: After last year’s ups and downs, as many hospitality and retail workers have left the industry to find safer jobs, there is a heated competition for their employees.

There are far fewer foreign workers seeking employment in the UK, and foreign interest in UK jobs has fallen by more than half compared to before the pandemic, hitting these industries. UK employers can no longer rely on foreign workers to bridge the employment gap.

New evidence of a labor shortage in the UK is that US employers are also struggling with hiring, and job seekers have delayed hospitality, especially due to low wages, safety concerns and customer harassment of Covid safety measures.

Business leaders have warned that a shortage of foreign workers after the blockade will reach for recovery, and it is estimated that 1.3 million people have left the UK since the end of 2019, and many have returned to their homeland to suffer the epidemic. .

Gerwyn Davies, Senior Labor Market Advisor for CIPD, an organization specializing in HR and workforce development, said: New restrictions on the supply of unskilled migrant labor and the shift to new ways of working motivate many employers to review job quality.

A CIPD survey of more than 1,000 UK employers found that the balance between employers expecting to add jobs and those planning to cut jobs increased from 11% in the first three months of this year to 27% in the second quarter of 2021. . . It said it was the highest level since February 2013.

The UK’s unemployment rate has stabilized due to an extension of the dormancy system until the end of September after the record-fastest double increase in the end of 2020 when Rishi Sunak tried to abolish the wage aid system.

The Bank of England expects the unemployment rate to reach nearly 5.5% after it ended lower than initial concerns about a resumption in the 1980s when the unemployment rate was close to 12%. The unemployment rate before the epidemic hits 4%, reaching about 1.3 million people.

Davis said companies should respond to the threat of new hiring challenges by improving employment conditions, such as training opportunities and the right balance of flexibility and security.

By providing better quality jobs, he said, employers will be in a better position to attract and retain the necessary staff, especially in sectors that have traditionally relied on EU workers.

