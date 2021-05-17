British efforts to bring illiquid to DC face obstacles





“I think smoothing performance fees is a bit of a red herring,” said Nico Aspinall, CIO of The People’s Pension, B&CE, West Sussex-sponsored £14 billion ($19.3 billion) firm contribution multi-employer plan. Said. “One of the biggest problems with the government’s approach… is the sense that 2 to 20 (fees) are acceptable and the DC industry… needs to cooperate. It’s not the page we’re working on.”

Aspinall, who said the Master Trust itself is under pressure to keep costs and charges below billing limits, expects the 2-20 structure to “significantly reduce” before investing. Aspinall wants its managers to offer a 70 to 80% discount on performance fees. However, he pointed out that private equity managers prefer buyers who can afford their billing structure and have not met managers who will offer such discounts.

Private equity managers who operate European nationality funds during the investment period operate on an average billing management fee that exceeds the DC billing limit. According to data from Preqin Ltd., these managers charge between 1.58% and 1.95% depending on the size of the fund. Venture capital fees during the investment period can range from 1.33% to 2.14% and infrastructure fees from 0.84% ​​to 1.35%, depending on the size of the fund, according to Preqin data.

Aspinall hopes that The People’s Pension, which currently does not allocate assets to figuratives, will see progress in terms of fees, allowing Master Trusts to include alternative investments in their underlying funds in the coming years.

And even one of the UK’s master trusts, the £1.6 billion Smart Pension Master Trust (London), recently entered the non-current asset space for the first time, adding a £100 million personal credit allocation to its underlying fund. When a proposal is made, the proposed calculation method is used. Darren Philp, head of policy and market participation at Smart Pension, who has invested with Natixis Investment Managers UK Ltd., said the government’s proposal could remove regulatory barriers, but that doesn’t mean it will rush to a metaphor as the DC fund gets bigger. Barriers to overcome. He agreed that the structure of cost and alternative rates is one obstacle, but the nature of the investment is another.

“We will continue to develop investment propositions to improve the fund’s climate credentials and generate long-term risk-adjusted returns. So we think illiquidity will certainly be part of the mix, but it should be structured like this: It meets the requirements of the scheme very similar to what has already been done with a recently introduced personal credit solution developed in partnership with Natixis IM.”

Philp said the Natixis strategy addresses some of the key barriers, such as access to private credit markets, including price structures and pricing structures that are comfortable for trustees and consider the value for money. Also Loomis, Sayles & Co. It blends the MV Credit Partners LLP strategy, which provides access to personal credit and liquidity provided through a multi-asset credit strategy through LP. Both companies are affiliates of Natixis IM.

