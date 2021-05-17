British companies partner with Thailand’s MDES to open up smart city opportunities





On Monday, May 10, 2021, British Export Minister Graham Stuart MP co-founded the UK-Thai Technology Export Academy, a virtual trade mission with Thailand’s Digital Economy and Social Secretary (MDES). He Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn more than 200 business matching sessions between British and Thai companies.

The program was run by industry leaders including Deloitte, EY and KPMG, who provided advice and guidance to companies on conducting business in the APAC region.

The Academy of Technology was launched last year by The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and Chairman of the Trade Commission, as part of a plan to support British companies after Covid-19. Of the 108 companies that applied, only 30 were carefully selected to participate in the 9-month program to prepare for the final trade mission to Thailand.

This mission was one of many other cooperative efforts leading the initial launch of the UK-Thailand Smart Cities Handbook in partnership with the Thai Digital Economy and Promotion Agency (DEPA) in smart cities between the UK and Thailand. The partnership between DEPA and the UK continued as a series of smart city workshops, and the British Embassy Bangkok met with local authorities in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Chonburi to explore potential areas for smart city cooperation.

The UK and Thailand are also working to deepen and strengthen trade relations in all sectors after the joint trade review has been completed. In March 2021, the UK and Thailand signed a MoU pledged to further strengthen trade and investment relations through a new joint trade dialogue. The Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) provides important new opportunities for the UK and Thailand to work together to improve bilateral trade, including addressing barriers to market access that affect business. The first meeting of the new UK Thailand JETCO will be held later this year.

British Trade Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

The first JETCO with Thailand proves our desire to increase trade with friends like Thailand. We will build B2B connections between the two countries as the entire business world recovers together from the effects of the epidemic.

Smart city technologies have the potential to revolutionize the way we design urban environments and the way we live within them, and are more suitable for the modern world. Companies selected for the Technology Export Academy are changing the world of the future, from commuting to work and powering public facilities.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said:

The Ministry of Education has been actively working to shape smart city development in Thailand through powerful means, actions and mechanisms. One of them is building synergies and long-term relationships with trusted international partners. Our government and our UK partners have actually done quite a lot of meaningful collaborations, such as the Bilingual Thai Smart City Handbook and Stakeholder Mapping Workshop, in three regions of the Northern Territory. Region (Chiang Mai), Northeast Region (Khon Kaen) and Eastern Region (Chon Buri).

Richard Porter, British Commercial Counselor in Thailand, said:

This initiative represents the deepening trade relationship the UK is forming with Thailand. The 184-billion technology sector, the largest in Europe, offers fantastic opportunities for partnerships with Thai companies and organizations. The total trade volume between the UK and Thailand over the past year has exceeded 5 billion, and the overwhelming response of the UK-Thailand Technical Export Academy trade mission reflects the strong support of UK and Thai companies to build partnerships that lead cities of the future. .

About the Department of International Trade (DIT): The British Department of International Trade (DIT) has the overall responsibility to promote British trade to the world and attract foreign investment in our economy. We are a professional government agency providing international trade policy negotiations, business support and outgoing trade diplomacy strategies.

Services we provide:

Tailored information for key commercial considerations, including company registration, financing, labor and technology, research and development, real estate, transportation, utilities, and regulatory issues. Comprehensive regional and local location analysis allows foreign companies to choose the right place to set up. It introduces a network of sectors including industry leaders, chambers of commerce, service providers, universities and R&D Centers of Excellence. We support the development of innovative UK business opportunities through the Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP). Ongoing support through an investor development network that provides support to companies established in the UK.

Learn more about the Technical Export Academy here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos