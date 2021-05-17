PRECIOUS-Gold Hits Over 3 Months High Amid Virus Concerns and Falling US Yields





* US Fed minutes expected on Wednesday in brief

* Silver hits highest level in one week, up 0.9%

* Singapore and Taiwan tighten the borders of COVID-19

* Spot gold can reach $ 1876 / oz – technical details (add technical details, update prices)

May 17 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to their highest level in more than three months on Monday, as lower U.S. Treasury yields and concerns over surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries have boosted demand for the safe haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $ 1,853.50 an ounce at 5:19 am GMT, reaching its highest level since February 10.

Yields on Treasuries are plummeting and, on the other hand, there appear to be fears about the resurgence of the virus in Singapore, Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific markets … pushing up the security request, said Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX.

Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries fell to their lowest level in nearly a week, lowering the opportunity cost of holding unpaid gold.

Singapore will close most schools from Wednesday after the city-state reported the highest number of local COVID-19 infections in months, while Taiwan imposed new restrictions on gatherings and movement.

In India, the second country most affected by a pandemic in the world after the United States, the number of coronavirus infections reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday.

Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for Wednesday for more clues on central bank monetary policy and comments on rising inflation.

Inflation will be a powerful driver for gold in the short to medium term. Concerns remain about the Fed’s gradual cutback, but the latest non-farm payroll report is helping contain that fear, Yang said.

Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation.

Spot gold could hit $ 1,876 an ounce as it broke resistance at $ 1,847, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.9% to $ 27.65 an ounce, after peaking a week earlier today. Platinum gained 0.2% to $ 1,228 and palladium was up 0.4% to $ 2,904.72.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos