Bang: British Theater Bet on Bold Resumption | Theater





The deputy director of the National Theater’s artistic director said that the British cultural institution has entered an intersection. He says that as venues resume and closures ease, the public wants a more challenging art rather than comforting their work.

Playwright and actor Clint Dyer, who took on the NT role in January, said the pandemic mainstream theaters were often comforted rather than confronted with the audience. A lot of mainstream work said: Oh, this is the world you want to see. Said Dyer.

He believes that audience desires have changed 15 months after the theater closed, and theater audiences want to plunge into the bottom of social problems. We don’t want anything superficial anymore, he said. People thought we could have a good night by removing the rough elements, but now I think people will be more willing to participate in the rough elements.

During the pandemic, there was fear that massive redundancy could lead to a resumption full of safe jobs, with about 40% of theater workers losing their jobs. Instead, bold is an adjective used to describe most of the things to come.

Taking little risk when failure can be financially destroyed, the West End features a musical cruise on HIV at the Duchess Theatre and Sonia Friedman’s six-week season Re: Emerge, paired with new writings by Yasmin Joseph and Amy. Berryman and Joseph Charlton have acting talents including Gemma Arterton and Emma Corrin.

Elsewhere, Kiln Theater begins with Amy Trigg’s debut play about a woman in her twenties sailing her life with spina bifida. The Hampstead Theater is reviving the Alfred Fagons Death of a Black Man, and the Battersea Arts Center rewards every show. -You can.

Re: Emerge’s artistic director and co-curator Ian Rickson said the political climate contributed to a more adventurous reopening than expected. Whether it’s Black Lives Matter or Kill the Bill or climate change, we have all the weather fronts outside the industry. There was a change of consciousness, he said.

However, the tragic Covid-19 allowed artists and citizens to think about who we are and how we are connected to each other, especially on the theater side of what we want to create.

There is a more cautious voice. Indhu Rubasingham, artistic director of the Kiln Theater, is optimistic that audiences will sponsor the new writing, but says the sector is relying on box office revenues and under pressure to get a seat.

We can’t guarantee a 100% success rate, she said, but for our division to survive, we need to be bold and imaginative. The temptation for short-term survival is conservative, but it will not lead to long-term survival.

Like Rickson, Rubasingham believes that the influence of pandemic and social movements such as Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion are influencing art programs. I felt like I was at a real leverage, she said. Part of society wants to change, but I think there is also a fear of change because it challenges traditional power bases. I wanted to see which side of the support would fall.

Oscar winners and other awards season popular films are presented to the cinema, along with the Chloe Zaos Elegy Akroad Movie, Nomad Land. The musician’s sound of metal, Riz Ahmeds portrait, related to hearing loss, available on the streaming platform, will also be an option for many. There was also a short collaboration between Pedro Almodvar and Tilda Swintons, The Human Voice, Billie Pipers romcom, Rare Beasts and Kelly Reichardts First Cow.

Major chains including Odeon, Cineworld and Vue are expected to reopen most, but not all, of them starting Monday. Small chains and independent organizations such as Curzon, Every Man and Prince Charles Cinema in London are also open.

In the museum sector, the Charitable Arts Fund says 55% of the 300 museums surveyed are concerned about their long-term future after a sharp drop in visitor numbers and revenues during closure. In the last fiscal year, compared to the last 12 months, walking rates have decreased by 75%, income has decreased by 62%, and 37% of the museums participating in the survey faced a new deficit.

Preparations were made at the last minute to accommodate visitors and prepare a place to begin recovery. Many English heritage sites are preparing for reopening. The Bobbin Mill in Cumbria, which produces bobbins for the Lancashires weaving industry, is one of many sites that have undergone thorough cleaning after being closed during the shutdown period.

The National Trust said it expects to welcome visitors from Monday following the reopening of parks, gardens and rural areas. Secretary General Hilary McGrady said: Our place is not a place for visitors to enjoy them and our staff and volunteers are working hard to clean chandeliers, mop floors and dust books to prepare everything .

