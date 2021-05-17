Traders warn that UK’s carbon trading system could lead to government intervention





The UK’s efforts to set a price for carbon pollution through a new trading system starting this week could cut costs to businesses within months with government intervention, traders warned.

Increasing demand and the UK’s strict emission targets are expected to lead to higher carbon credit prices in the UK’s ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme), which begins on Wednesday.

The government should consider measures to reduce the allowable costs that businesses have to buy to offset emissions if businesses continue to trade at more than twice their average price over the past two years under that rule.

Since there is no domestic carbon price, the government has set a trigger price for the intervention using the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, where British companies have been involved for nearly 15 years.

Last week, the government set a threshold at £44.74 per ton or around 52 euros per ton based on EU prices between May 2019 and December 2020. However, this is 55 euros compared to the current European Union allowance. Tons since last week’s strong and sustained rally this year, fueled by the government raising its climate commitments. When the UK left the EU system five months ago, the price was close to 30 euros per ton.

Carbon traders and analysts said there is a possibility that prices in the UK will rise sharply when the trade begins. This will lead to close to or beyond the EU market due to strong demand and a limited number of allowances initially set for auctions. The government has raised the lowest price a credit can be sold at an auction from £15 per ton this year to £22.

The UK system has been closely modeled in the EU carbon market, but there are key differences, analysts said. The UK has stricter national emission reduction targets, and the EU system also has a market intervention mechanism, but this is based on the price rising to triple rather than double the moving average.

To address concerns that the UK may experience greater volatility because it serves a smaller market than the EU, the trigger limit was reduced in the first two years of the plan.

“The EU price will be the benchmark for the UK ETS. . . [and] Ingvild Sorhus, senior analyst at Refinitive Carbon Research, said. If EU prices continue to “surge,” she said, the UK’s intervention mechanism could be triggered.

Carbon prices are “going in one direction,” said Matt Finch, UK policy manager for the campaign group Transport and Environment.

The government did not comment on the possibility of intervention.

The UK-based utility and industry group continues to trade EU carbon allowances as a substitute to hedge exposure prior to UK system launch. Analysts expect them to sell EU credits and replace them with UK credits.

“A British utility that hedges itself using EU allowances for advanced electricity sales will be desperate to swallow as much UK allowances as it can cover,” said Tom Lord, head of transactions at Redshaw Advisors in London. .

The UK ETS is designed to increase the cost of pollution over time and is considered a key pillar of the UK plan to tackle climate change.

All interventions begin when the average price remains above £44.74 per ton for three consecutive months. It will be embarrassing for the UK government, which will establish itself as a global leader on green matters and host the COP 26 UN Climate Conference in November.

recommendation

Mark Lewis, Chief Sustainability Strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said this early intervention by the government “will startle the eye about its promise to allow the Mayor’s Army to set a price commensurate with the ultimate policy goal of net zero.” Said.

End users have expressed concern about the lack of liquidity in the UK ETS and the possible impact hedge funds and other speculators who have become more interested in carbon trading may have on their initial plans.

Steve Freeman, director of energy and environment for the Confederation of Paper Industries, warned of “financial speculators who are pushing the new, illiquid UK benefits market to unrealistic and affordable prices in a short time.”

Linking the UK and EU systems will “reduce price fluctuations,” he added, with options that the government has not ruled out.

But UK’s Kwasi Kwarteng told the Financial Times earlier this month that he believed he believed concerns about the new market had been exaggerated. “There was a fear of being too illiquid and too small, but it wasn’t proven by the facts,” he said.

Further reporting by Henry Sanderson in London

