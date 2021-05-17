Stable stocks as US futures slide; Advances on gold: market envelopment





(Bloomberg) – Shares have fluctuated and US equity futures slipped on Monday as investors weighed down risks to the outlook, including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world .

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, as gains by automakers offset declines by energy companies. Ryanair Holdings Plc was among the winners after the airline predicted a strong recovery in the second half of the year. Stocks in Asia were mixed, with shares in Taiwan falling as the country struggled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. US equity futures slipped after the rally on Friday.

Treasuries pushed higher while gold climbed to more than three months high. Bitcoin stabilized after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. had not sold its token holdings.

Fears that policymakers must withdraw support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation weighed on global equities. This week, investors will analyze the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting for any discussion of accelerating price pressures and indices on a timeline to reduce asset purchases.

The global economic recovery is well underway; This is what is fueling inflation fears, Olivier d’Assier, head of applied research for APAC at Qontigo, told Bloomberg TV. It is not surprising to see profit taking after the rally in stock prices, he said.

Federal reserves policy is in the right place right now, said Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester, while downplaying data that she says will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak this week.

Here are some key events from this week:

Central Bank of Australia publishes minutes of last meeting on Tuesday Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic are among the policymakers speaking this week The Fed publishes the minutes from its April meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues to officials’ views on defining inflation transitional

The story continues

Here are some of the main movements in the markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 index fell 0.1% at 9:59 a.m. London time. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed. The MSCI Emerging Market index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed: the euro gained 0.1% to $ 1.2149, the British pound rose 0.1% to $ 1.4107, the onshore yuan was little changed at 6.439 for one dollar and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to $ 109.20.

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.62%. The yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than a basis point to 0.15%. The German 10-year yield fell by less than a basis point to -0.13%. – the annual yield fell by one basis point to 0.848%. Japan’s 10-year yield fell less than a basis point to 0.085%.

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.2% to $ 65.48 per barrel, crude 0.2% to $ 68.84 per barrel, while gold rallied 0.5% to $ 1,853.19 per ounce.

