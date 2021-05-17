Small fossil fuel sales across the UK





Selling has become a buzzword in the energy industry as the world’s climate is more and more emphasized due to human activity and the deadline for environmental targets is approaching soon. This process of companies and governments withdrawing investment from fossil fuel companies to reduce the world’s economic dependence on polluting industries could help break the strong relationship between fossil fuel production and economic power.

This approach has had some success, including a wave of activist investors trying to challenge the pension system reform and the economic impact of fossil fuel companies.

A report released by the UK Divest in February of this year found that between 2017 and 2021, local councils across the UK cut their investments in fossil fuels from 16.1 billion to 9.9 billion, suggesting that the UK is on the right track. Reduced by 40%. To reach climate targets.

However, this rate of decline is not enough for the UK to meet its climate targets, and investments totaling close to 10 billion are still high. According to the UK Divest report, some local authorities such as Teesside, Dyfed and Dorset are investing more than 4.7% of pension funds in fossil fuels, with a total of over 440 million in these three committees alone.

As a result, much of the responsibility for encouraging the sale has yet to fall into smaller groups, from academia to local organizations, and there have been small protests and campaigns across the UK promoting larger fossil fuel sales.

Oxford and Cambridge

Leading UK universities have been at the fore in pushing for the sale of the region, and individual universities in Oxford and Cambridge have pledged large-scale sale. This year, Cambridge Trinity College and Oxford Summerville College announced plans to recover fossil fuels by 2031 and July 2021, respectively. The latter went one step further and implemented a waste management strategy and replaced lighting with more efficient models to minimize environmental damage.

Sussex

About 6,000 people in Sussex have signed a petition to the East Sussex County Council to recover local pension funds held by fossil fuel companies. Accordingly, as early as 2016, it was supported by labor and conservative lawmakers for the sale.

The sale is particularly urgent in this area, located on the southern coast of England. More susceptible to global warming floods and extreme weather conditions, and due to the ongoing work of fossil fuel companies, this is not an ideal about fossil fuel removal, but a real safety issue.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has the potential to seriously damage the cause of the sale. According to a report from Friends of the Earth, the country’s pension system currently invests more than 300 million units in fossil fuel companies, and it is the industry that is preventing such investment.

Thematic Reports Worried about the pace of innovation in the industry?

GlobalData’s TMT Theme 2021 report reveals everything you need to know about disruptive technology themes and the best companies to digitally transform your business.

Look for more

The group also raised the economic argument for the sale, pointing out that many fossil fuel assets are likely to be stranded assets rather than safe haven investments that have traditionally been made. The sale of Northern Ireland could be a smart environmental and economic decision, as the growth of electric vehicles alone will reduce daily oil demand by 2 million barrels by 2025.

London parliament

Many parliaments in London are under pressure for not properly separating fossil fuels. Divest UK has formed pressure groups in several boroughs, including the northern region of Enfield, and has worked with Extinction Rebellion to put pressure on the Hackney Council, which failed to sell about 34m from the borough pension fund.

The Council responded that it reduced the relative contribution of fossil fuel investments to total pensions from 3.6% of the total value of pension funds in 2015 to 2.4% now. However, the activist group was united with the idea that the borough council is not doing enough to protect the environment and not acting quickly enough.

Shetland islands

Britain’s northernmost branch is under pressure for the promise of fossil fuels. A branch of the Scottish Green Party pressed the Shetland Islands Council to give up fossil fuels. According to the Friends of the Earth report, Congress is still leaving about 20m of pension funds to fossil fuel companies.

This is a relatively small fraction of the 1.2 billion invested in fossil fuel companies by pension funds across Scotland, and Parliament’s commitment to other clean energy projects, such as creating a green hydrogen export business using offshore wind, reassures local residents. May help to let you do. The council is committed to improving environmental performance.

Midland

The Midlands have seen the most intensive pension fund investments in fossil fuels. The West Midlands Pension Fund recorded the third highest exposure to fossil fuels among all local government pension schemes in the U.S., according to the British D’Best report, with fossil fuel companies reaching 508m by fiscal year 2019/20.

This figure has since fallen to 184 million, but activists are continuing to push for a 7% annual cut in fossil fuel investments to meet the most ambitious environmental targets of halving global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Wales

The history of the recent sale in Wales has been somewhat undermined. Last year, the Welsh Parliamentary Pension Scheme announced plans to reduce investments in fossil fuels from about 30% to less than 2% of total funding and transfer about 6 million of assets to the Sustainable Earnings Fund. These changes happen as the body is likely to take its place by lowering its reliance on polluting industries and building new energy structures.

However, according to a UK Divest report, this year’s Welsh local government pension fund is still investing $550 million on fossil fuels, and more than a tenth of this total is invested exclusively in Cardiff and Vale pension funds, which has led local governments to so far. They are keeping their ambitious promises.

Newcastle

The University of Newcastle is also under pressure from students to give up fossil fuels, and in recent years the university has been working toward this goal. From September 2017 to October 2018, the university reduced its oil and gas funding rate from 8.8% to 4.4%.

It also increased technology investments from 9% to 13.2%, signaling a commitment to investing in new technologies to balance the loss of oil and gas investments.

However, the university’s efforts in dubious industries rose from 10.5% to 11.6% during this period, and the university was criticized for a lack of activity in reducing fossil fuel investments in October 2018.

Norfolk

One of the most peculiar sources of local pressure is the Quakers, a Christian movement with about 17,000 members in the UK. The group website said that about a third of all Quaker conferences across the country agreed to sell fossil fuels, and the Norfolk and Waveney regions withdrew more than 1 meter of investment from polluted energy sources.

The Quaker movement in particular runs primarily on a small scale, but activities in Norfolk are an effective example of the impact religion and faith can have in providing ethical justification behind financial decisions.

