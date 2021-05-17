Afghans who helped US now fear being left behind FOX23 News





KABUL, Afghanistan – (AP) He served as an interpreter alongside US soldiers on hundreds of patrols and dozens of shootings in eastern Afghanistan, securing a commendation letter from a US platoon commander and a commendation medal.

Yet Ayazudin Hilal was turned down when he applied for one of the few special visas that would allow him to move to the United States with his family. Now, as US and NATO forces prepare to leave the country, he and thousands of others who aided the war effort fear they will be left behind, facing the prospect of retaliation of the Taliban.

We’re not safe, the 41-year-old father of six said of Afghan civilians working for the United States or NATO. The Taliban are calling us and telling us that your half-brother is going to leave the country soon and we are going to kill you all. “”

The fate of the performers following the troop withdrawal is one of the uncertainties hanging over the withdrawal, including a possible resurgence of terrorist threats and a reversal of fragile gains for women if chaos, whether competing warlords based in Kabul or the Taliban, follows the end. of the American military engagement.

Interpreters and other civilians who have worked for the US government or NATO can obtain what is known as a Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV, under a program created in 2009 and modeled on a similar program. for Iraqis.

Both SIV programs have long been the subject of complaints about a lengthy and complicated security screening application process that has become increasingly cumbersome with pandemic security measures.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters last month that the United States was determined to assist interpreters and other Afghan civilians who contributed to the war effort, often at great personal risk. The Biden administration has also launched a review of SIV programs, looking at delays and applicants’ ability to challenge a rejection. It will also add anti-fraud measures.

In the midst of the scrutiny, former performers, who typically seek to protect their identities and keep a low profile, are becoming increasingly public about what they fear will happen if the Taliban return to power.

They are absolutely going to kill us, Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, a former US military interpreter, said in an interview after joining others in a protest in Kabul.

At least 300 interpreters have been killed in Afghanistan since 2016, and the Taliban have made it clear they will continue to be targeted, said Matt Zeller, co-founder of No One Left Behind, an organization that campaigns on their behalf. He also served in the country as an army officer.

The Taliban literally view them as enemies of Islam, said Zeller, now a member of the Truman National Security Project. There is no mercy for them.

Members of Congress and former service members also urged the U.S. government to speed up the nomination process, which now typically takes more than three years. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on May 10 that the United States Embassy in Kabul had temporarily increased its staff to help process visas.

In December, Congress added 4,000 visas, bringing the total number of Afghans who can come with their immediate family members to 26,500, with about half of the allocated amount already used and about 18,000 applications pending.

Critics and refugee advocates have said the need to relocate could increase dramatically if Afghanistan falls further into disarray. As it stands, competing warlords funded and empowered by US and NATO forces threaten the future with the resurgence of the Taliban, who have been able to achieve substantial territorial gains against a force of Poorly trained and poorly equipped Afghan security largely funded by US taxpayers.

While I applaud the Biden administrations’ review of the process, if they aren’t willing to rethink all of this, they won’t actually start helping the Afghans who need it most, said Noah Coburn, a political anthropologist with research is focused. on Afghanistan.

Coburn estimates that there could be as many as 300,000 Afghan civilians who have worked for the United States or NATO in one form or another over the past two decades.

There is a wide range of Afghans who would not be tolerated according to the Taliban conception of what society should look like, said Adam Bates, policy adviser to the International Refugee Assistance Project.

These fears have been exacerbated by recent targeted killings of journalists and other civilians as well as government officials. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for several of them, while the Taliban and the government blame each other.

Biden raised the overall refugee admissions ceiling to 62,500 this month, weeks after facing a bipartisan backlash for his delay in replacing the record ceiling set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The United States has no plans to relocate civilians en masse, at least for the time being. We are dealing with SIV in Kabul and have no evacuation plan at the moment, a senior administration official said.

The White House is in the early stages of discussing its review with Congress and will work with lawmakers if changes to the SIV program are needed in order to process requests as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring the integrity of the government. program and safeguarding security, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Former performers have support in Congress, in part because many also have former US troops vouching.

Walizada, for example, submitted a letter of support from an army sergeant who supervised him on dozens of patrols, including one where the interpreter was injured by Taliban fire. I don’t remember a linguist who was more devoted to his country or to the cause of the coalition, wrote the sergeant.

Walizada was initially approved for a visa, but was later revoked, with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services telling him that he had unfavorable information you may not have known, in a letter he provided to the Associated Press. Walizada said he had appealed the decision and had not received a response.

Hilal, who translated from Dari and Pashtu to English for the military from June 2009 to December 2012, was rejected by the US Embassy, ​​who said he did not meet the requirement of faithful and valuable service, because he had been fired by the contracting company which hired him after three and a half years of service.

It was a scathing response, considering the dangers he faced. If I have not rendered faithful and good service to the US military, why did they give me this medal? he said, holding the commendation, in an interview with the PA in an office in Kabul used by former interpreters to meet with journalists.

It is not clear why he was fired by US-based contractor Mission Essential. Hilal said he had a dispute with supervisors that started with a dispute over a work assignment. The company says it does not discuss current or former employees and declined to comment.

But whatever happens in the end, a November 2019 letter of support from his platoon commander was highly complementary to exceptional service that rivals that of most deployed military personnel.

Hilal was by his side in hundreds of patrols and dozens of shootings, monitoring enemy radio traffic and performing in encounters with locals, Army Maj.Thomas Goodman said in the letter.

He was reliable and behaved admirably, Goodman wrote. Even in battles that lasted for hours, he never lost his temper, and I could always count him to be by my side.

In fact, an PA journalist was embedded in the unit for a time, amid the intense fighting in eastern Afghanistan, and captured footage of Hilal and Goodman surrounded by villagers as American forces competed with the Taliban for popular support.

Goodman said he maintained his recommendation, but declined to comment further.

Coburn, who interviewed more than 150 special immigrant visa recipients and applicants for a recently published study of the program, said Hilal’s refusal reflected a rigid assessment process. There is no nuance in the definition of service, he said. Either you have served or you have not served.

The special immigration visa program allows applicants to make one appeal, and many are successful. Nearly 80% of the 243 Afghans who appealed in the first quarter of 2021 were subsequently approved after providing additional information, according to the State Department. Hilal says his appeal was rejected.

Bates, of the International Refugee Assistance Project, says having a U.S. Army officer ready to support should count for something. Even though he is not eligible for the SIV program, it clearly appears to be someone in need of protection, he said.

Fox reported from Washington. Associated Press editors Julie Watson in San Diego and Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this report.

