U.S. coronavirus: Experts warn of unintended consequences of CDC mask guidelines





The agency said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans did not need to wear masks or social distancing indoors or outdoors, with a few exceptions, triggering nationwide announcements from state and business leaders who have lifted their mask requirements for people who have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

But with much of the country still unvaccinated, some experts say that decision came too quickly and that many more Americans have now lost their masks than the CDC recommended.

“I think the CDC meant something really good, that these vaccines are really protective,” Emergency physician and CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Sunday. “The point is, their actions had unintended consequences.”

“ We have seen governors, mayors and business owners abandon their mask mandates and as a result we have made life much less safe for the unvaccinated, for the immunocompromised and for the young children who cannot yet be vaccinated. Wen added.

Emergency physician Dr Megan Ranney also expressed concern over the weekend about Americans who have yet to get vaccinated due to access issues and how they could be affected by them. local leaders and business leaders raising mask requirements.

“I urge companies to keep these mask mandates in place for as long as possible in their companies to protect their workers,” she told CNN. “It is particularly a question of fairness. We know that black and brown people across the United States who are most often our frontline workers with public jobs, are also the ones who have had the most difficulty accessing vaccines.

More than 47% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 37% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“ Not everyone has to tear their mask off ”

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky told CNN on Sunday that the agency’s new guidelines did not mean that all vaccinated Americans should remove their masks.

For example, Walensky said people who are immunocompromised and others at higher risk should consult their doctors before deciding to stop wearing a mask.

“Not everyone has to tear their mask off because our advice has changed,” she said. “If you are concerned, please consult your doctor before removing your mask.”

Walensky also said that different communities across the United States have different vaccination rates and different rates of Covid-19 cases, and people should take this into account when deciding whether or not to mask themselves.

She added that the CDC is asking companies to make sure they help their employees get vaccinated so they are safe.

Over the weekend, the agency also said schools should continue to mask and use other coronavirus prevention strategies for at least the remainder of this school year. These strategies will be necessary because students – those who are authorized to receive a vaccine – will not be fully vaccinated until the end of the academic year, the CDC said.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine last week to include people aged 12 to 15. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

Children who are not vaccinated against the virus will still need to wear masks in the classroom in the fall, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

“The unvaccinated group, or the elementary school kids – nothing has really changed for them,” Fauci said.

CDC sent messages wrong, expert says

A key element is missing that could have helped make that direction clearer for Americans and not force some communities to rely on the honor system, an expert said.

“The CDC got the science right, but they got the message wrong,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday.

While those who are fully vaccinated are “essentially immune” to the virus, Reiner said, the question is how do communities protect others – such as children who are not yet able to get vaccinated, or Americans who may still be immunocompromised. risk.

“The way you would protect them, ideally, would be by knowing who is vaccinated and who is not, and unvaccinated people would still be required to wear a mask. And that’s where the policy comes in,” Reiner said. “If we had had a really simple electronic system from the start, basically you have a pass on your phone that turns green after being vaccinated, businesses and places across the country might say, ‘Good news, yes. you have a green pass, you don’t need to wear a mask. ‘”

“We don’t have that, so how can we move forward?”

The guidelines released last week, Walensky said, were only a first step in helping local and state leaders make their own recommendations for moving forward.

The agency is asking people to “take charge of their health” and get vaccinated so they don’t continue to be at risk, Walensky said in an ABC interview “This Week.”

“For the unvaccinated, our policy has not changed,” she added. “We were going to come to a point in this pandemic where vaccinated people could take off their masks. We are fortunate to be there with the science that we have, and now we have to take this fundamental step which is completely based on science and understand what that means as we open up the whole country. “

CNN’s Naomi Thomas and Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

