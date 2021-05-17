Tree planting rate tripled by the end of this council





This week, the Environment Minister will plan to triple the rate of planting trees during this Congress.

In a speech explaining the government’s ambition to create more woodlands, protect our peatlands, and increase biodiversity, he said that new measures to increase tree planting are a central pillar of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050. I will explain how this will be.

New initiatives to improve the health of trees, create more woodland in cities, and provide thousands of green jobs, with approximately 7,000 hectares of woodland each year until the end of this parliament (May 2024) under new goals. Will be planted together. It is more environmentally friendly from infectious diseases.

The increase in deforestation rates will be supported by new funding for tree nurseries to improve our domestic tree production and maintain a high level of biosecurity. This allows the trees we plant today to be healthy and resilient to the effects of climate change and the increased threat from pests and diseases.

At the start of the plan, Environment Minister George Eustice is expected to say:

We plan to triple the rate of deforestation by the end of this parliament, reflecting the UK’s contribution to achieving the overall goal of 30,000 hectares per year, which is the UK’s overall goal by the end of this parliament. We will ensure that the right trees are planted in the right places and more green jobs are created in the forestry sector.

He also explains the importance of nature to people and society:

Events in the past 12 months have made people more aware of the changes nature makes in our lives than ever. There is a growing awareness of our own health, economic prosperity, and the connection of the Earth, as highlighted in the recent Dasgupta Review of biodiversity economics.

Further details on how the government is reaching its new goals will be set in the UK Trees Action Plan, which describes how to create the diverse forests we need through processes such as natural regeneration. Seeds and tree planting programs that naturally fall and germinate.

The action plan aims to see the current planting trend persist for woodlands consisting primarily of native hardwoods. You can take into account the additional benefits it provides to nature by supporting native insects, birds and other animals.

The Environment Minister’s speech on Tuesday will be held at an event hosted by the Wildlife Foundation, which will be attended by Tony Juniper, President of Natural England, and Sir William Worsley, President of the Forestry Council.

Last week, the government said less than six months left before Britain held the 26th United Nations Climate Change Council (COP26) in Glasgow later this year. Ahead of the summit, the UK is focusing on four goals to drive progress. It is a partnership to secure a global net zero, protect communities and natural habitats from the effects of climate change, mobilize finances, and accelerate action.

