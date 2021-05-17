Transforming the educational experience at the pace





Even before the pandemic, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had a strong desire to modernize their learning offerings. The need for a safe and efficient way to support more than 13,500 new employees has greatly accelerated this, resulting in the DWP Transforming Learning Project.

Learning projects are traditional and often deviate from long learning journeys. Science teaches adults how to learn best, and the DWP is moving from classroom-based learning to a 70:20:10 learning model with support from leaders, coaches, and mentors outside the classroom and adapting to it.

We are now seeing the impact of the Transformed Universal Credit Work Coach learning journey that has helped us run faster with 13,500 new employees helping us meet unprecedented Universal Credit customer needs. Universal Credit Director General JP Marks said:

This is a tremendous advance, and a great example of delivery innovation to transform the experience from 52 days to 25 days is a tremendous leap forward. You will continue to iterate, test and learn.

Compressing the itinerary into a 25-day format allows new hires to streamline learning and devote more time to continuous improvement and operational learning. The future impact of DWP in innovating and modernizing learning strategies will enable you to focus, engage, and support your peers in learning not only in the classroom, but also in the flow of daily work.

The new learning journey is a great example of using lessons learned from both the government and the private sector. It is also an example of building domain knowledge, the fifth strand of the new government campus. The DWP also formed a working group with other departments including HMRC, DEFRA, MOJ and DVSA. This will help you share best practices and identify lessons learned. Cath Cant, DWPs Transforming Learning Project Lead, said:

The work we have done to innovate learning services so far, especially our more modular approach, will provide a sound foundation to build upon as DWP services for our clients continue to change and evolve. By shifting to this approach, employees learn more flexibility in their workflow and support a hybrid approach that is planned for the future.

To learn more about or participate in the DWP Transforming Learning Project, please contact [email protected] for more information.

