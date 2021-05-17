Gett Helps Safe Return of Overseas Travel in the UK





LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE)-A leading corporate ground traffic management (GTM) platform and B2B marketplace, Gett is supporting the UK Department of Transportation and the Global Travel Task Force as a safe return for overseas travel.

The Getts Ground Transportation B2B marketplace now offers its customers an update of the UK government traffic light system, supporting partners and users around the world for a safe return home from overseas travel. Gett will update its users with information about testing, quarantine and travel restrictions on the platform, giving passengers access to information and government guidelines regarding the next steps in the UK’s economic resumption. This initiative supports Getts’ desire to assist employers in meeting their management obligations for their employees by providing users with access to information for safe travel.

As announced by the UK government on April 9, 2021, the traffic light system imposes various risk-based restrictions on passengers returning to the UK. People traveling in the green country need a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure, but do not need to be quarantined when returning to the UK. On the other hand, travelers returning from amber countries likewise require a Covid-19 negative test before departure, but return home for 10 days after return and undergo PCR tests on days 2 and 8. Travelers in the Red Country require an additional Covid-19 test negative prior to departure and must be quarantined at their designated hotel for 10 days.

Currently serving more than a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies, Getts’ unique position as a B2B marketplace for ground transportation management has made Gett a valuable partner in the UK government to resume corporate travel. Gett has recently enhanced its international service through further expansion into the US market through the continued growth of its global partner vehicles. This includes previously announced partnerships with e-vehicle operator Curb Mobility joining a portfolio of existing corporate fleet, cab, taxi and limousine providers, including Lyft and Ola.

Andrew Verbitsky, Vice President of Gett, said: The safe resumption of overseas travel is essential to resuming the corporate travel sector and supporting and revitalizing the global economic recovery. As a leading company GTM (Ground Transportation Management) platform and B2B marketplace, Gett has established itself as a valuable partner in this important milestone for the UK and global economy. Gett is committed to ensuring the safe resumption of business travel for B2B customers and employees.

Gett information

Gett is a technology platform focused exclusively on the corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), a market worth $79 billion worldwide. https://bit.ly/2SEIV3M

Gett is a GTM category leader serving more than a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies.

Getts cloud-based software integrates existing transportation providers into a single platform, helping businesses manage all of their ground transportation costs. In addition, Gett expands its reach by connecting to a global grid of transportation providers.

Gett saves business time and money by optimizing the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analysis by configuring corporate vehicle, vehicle call, taxi and limousine providers on one platform.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750 million to date, including more than $300 million from the Volkswagen Group.

