According to British airlines and travel agencies, the Covid green list is too cautious. Aviation industry





Airlines and travel agencies urged the government to move quickly to open up travel to more European destinations and the United States as thousands of people flew abroad after the UK’s offshore holiday ban was lifted on Monday.

British Airways and Heathrow have criticized the limited green list of 12 countries where quarantine-free travel is allowed and urged the government to publish a list of destinations considering summer travel so that customers can plan.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said France, Greece and Spain should be included. He was surprised and disappointed that the Caribbean was not on the green list.

If there is no runaway in July and August, it is an urgent situation now, and many companies will not be able to enter next year, he said.

It’s not a choice between public health and the economy. We can do both by applying the government’s risk-based approach.

BA Chief Executive Sean Doyle said: It is clear to us that the US should be on the green list.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: According to the latest data, most of Europe can actually move to the green category list from now on.

Until now, only Portugal, the UK’s largest holiday destination, was included in the green list. The airline stated that on the weekends people should not travel to countries on the amber list, but expect it to be added by summer and are selling flights to other European countries.

Health secretary Matt Hancock warned that the list of pumpkins, including Spain, France, Italy and Greece, includes places you should not go unless you have absolutely compelling reasons.

Boris Johnson signaled that the list will not expand soon on Friday, especially with concerns over India’s new Covid variant.

Medical experts have also warned about the trip. Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust charity, told the BBC: Travel still needs to be very careful and only possible if absolutely essential.

Passengers traveling to the amber country must be quarantined at home for 10 days upon return, passengers going to the green list country must take the test abroad and retake the test 2 days after returning to the country, and other countries must meet the pre-departure requirements. .

Holiday flights departed from all over England on Monday to Portugal and landed only 16 in Faro, Algarve.

Stuart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said the resumption of leisure travel offers great relief. Sussex airport still expects less than 15% of epidemic epidemic traffic by the end of May, but he said: It’s an important day and an important first step for us, and we look forward to adding more countries. Green list for the next few weeks.

Passengers spoke of the joy of going abroad. Keith and Janice Tomsett, 72 and 71, from West Chiltington in West Sussex, flew from Gatwick to Madeira Island in Portugal on a Monday morning.

Tomsett told the PA news agency: Weve hit all the hoops. After 15 months, the PCR test is incredibly good.

At Heathrow, 29-year-old Erica Stolton was heading to Madrid to introduce the baby to his family. She told Reuters: It feels absolutely magical. The situation with this epidemic was really difficult.

The government said it would update the list next June 7.

