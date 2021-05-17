US Vice President Harris to lead Democratic-Asian-American summit





US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from her offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office building on the White House campus in Washington, United States, May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold second place in the White House, will headline a virtual summit this week hosted by Asia’s leading Democratic Political Action Committee and America, organizers told Reuters.

Harris Attendance at AAPI Victory Fund’s First-ever ‘Unity Summit’, to be Announced Monday, Boosts Group Efforts to Harness Unprecedented Wave of Voters from Asia-America and the Pacific Islands (AAPI) in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the vice president, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will speak at Wednesday’s event, co-hosted by the AAPI Victory Alliance, a non-profit arm of the fund . Several U.S. Democratic senators of color, including Cory Booker of New Jersey and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, are also scheduled to appear.

The event is part of a larger effort to ensure that the long-neglected AAPI voters are recognized as an increasingly crucial political force. Asian Americans are the fastest growing ethnic group in the United States and were a key part of President Joe Biden’s winning coalition in the November election. Read more

“The AAPI community now has the loudest voice we have ever had,” said Varun Nikore, executive director of the AAPI Victory Fund. “One of the reasons the voice is so loud is that we are asking and in some cases demanding a lot more from our government.”

Amid a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes, AAPI’s voter turnout jumped more than 45% between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, according to polling analysis firm TargetSmart nearly four times the increase among all other voters. Almost two-thirds of voters backed Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Reuters / Ipsos poll on election day.

The Stop AAPI Hate group, which tracks anti-Asian incidents, released a national report last week that found 6,603 instances between March 2020 and March 2021.

Two other ethnic political groups Collective PAC, which supports black candidates, and the Latino Victory Fund will also attend the summit.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

