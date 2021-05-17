Most people in the UK did not work from home in 2020 ONS | Work from home





Official snapshots show that during the Corona 19 epidemic, the proportion of telecommuters more than doubled in 2020, but only a handful of all workers across the UK.

The National Statistical Office (ONS) said that a quarter (25.9%) of the population worked from home at some point in the week before responding to officials conducting the annual census. This compares to 12.4% of workers in 2019.

However, some employees were more likely to work from home than others, reflecting the uneven impact and experience of health emergencies across the UK, and workers working from home in London were much more concentrated than others.

According to figures, 46.4% of people working in the capital say they will work from home at some point in 2020. The highest percentage of home workers worked in wealthy suburbs. 70.7% of all employees in the Richmond on Thames borough have already worked from home.

Telecommuting was lowest in rural Scotland and in the northern English villages of Burnley and Middlesbrough, with less than 14% of employees reporting that they have ever worked from home.

Two figures were included in the annual census. One is asking respondents if they have worked from home the week before interviewing an ONS representative, and the other is if they have ever worked from home.

At any point, the number of people who have ever worked from home has risen slightly from 26.7% in 2019 to 36.5% in 2020.

This figure suggests that most of the British workforce continued to travel to work during health emergencies, despite the fact that the media portrayed abandoned city centers and vacant offices in the media, despite confirming that they had increased during the pandemic.

Reflecting the UK’s economic environment and the ability to transfer some jobs to remote work rather than others, cities with more office-based jobs in sectors such as finance and IT have a higher percentage of home workers. Regions with a high local share of manufacturing jobs and retail, leisure and hospitality showed much lower numbers.

According to the snapshot, more than half of managers, directors, senior officials and professional employees worked from home, with less than 10% of janitors, factory workers and drivers.

Telecommuters were more likely to be at a solid stage in their careers, and those in their 40s were twice as likely to work from home than employees aged 20-24. The proportion of men and women working from home was largely the same, but black, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani workers were less likely to work from home than white, Chinese, and other ethnic groups.

This figure is reflected in the increasing urban footprint, road trips, and public transport use as closure measures are gradually easing and more people start returning to city center offices. It also arises amid increasing questions about the future of urban and office-based jobs, as many companies strive to maintain flexible working practices.

ONS reported that the percentage of people working remotely has fluctuated due to government regulations, and in April 2020, 46.6% of its employees had worked from home during the first blockade. In August, this figure fell to 27% as regulations were deregulated and the government urged people to return to work, and it rose sharply to 47% in early February of this year as the epidemic worsened.

ONS policy analyst Chris Shine said: As the state re-emerges from lockdown, it’s too early to say how permanent or widespread these changes will be as many commentators talk about hybrid-type work attended by employees. Central workshop, but much less than in the past.

