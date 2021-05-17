U.S. Supreme Court Takes Major Abortion Right Challenge





A masked person walks past the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, United States on May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo

The United States Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, resuming Mississippi’s attempt to revive Republican-backed state law which prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Hearing the case during their next term, which begins in October and ends in June 2022, the judges will consider whether to overturn a central part of the landmark ruling, a long-standing goal of religious conservatives.

The decision, expected next year, could allow states to ban the procedure before the fetus is viable outside the womb, reversing decades of legal precedent.

In Roe v. Wade, later reaffirmed in 1992, the court said states cannot ban abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is generally considered by doctors to be between 24 and 28 weeks. Mississippi law would ban abortion much earlier than that. Other states have backed laws that would ban the procedure even earlier.

“The alarm bells are ringing loudly about the threat to reproductive rights. The Supreme Court has just agreed to review an abortion ban which undoubtedly violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and constitutes a test case to overthrow Roe v. Wade, “said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is among those challenging the law.

The Mississippi attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Roe v. Wade acknowledged that a constitutional right to privacy protects a woman’s ability to have an abortion. The court, in its 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, reaffirmed the ruling and prohibited laws that place an “undue burden” on a woman’s ability to have an abortion.

A CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY

Abortion opponents hope the Supreme Court will reduce or overturn the Roe v. Wade. The Court fell from a Conservative majority of 5-4 to 6-3 after the Senate confirmed last year the third appointment of former Republican President Donald Trump, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The Supreme Court, in a June 5-4, 2020 ruling, struck down an abortion law in Louisiana that placed restrictions on doctors who perform the procedure. The late Liberal Judge Ruth Bader was still in court at the time, and Tory Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the Liberal wing of the court in the decision. Roberts at the time, however, made it clear he voted as he did because he felt bound by the 2016 court ruling that struck down a similar law in Texas.

The Mississippi Law of 2018, like other similar laws passed by Republican-led states, was knowingly enacted, which was a direct challenge by Roe v. Wade.

After Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, filed a lawsuit to try to block the measure, a federal judge ruled in 2018 against the state. The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 came to the same conclusion, prompting the state to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“States can regulate abortion procedures before viability as long as they do not impose an undue burden on a woman’s right, but they cannot prohibit abortion. The law at issue is a ban,” he said. writes 5th Circuit judge Patrick Higginbotham.

Abortion remains a divisive problem in the United States, as in many countries. Christian conservatives are among those who oppose it the most. Abortion rates in the United States have declined steadily since the early 1980s, reaching all-time low levels in recent years, according to the nonprofit Guttmacher Institute.

The June 2020 ruling in the Louisiana case marked the first major abortion court decision since Trump appointed Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017 as judges. Both voted in favor of the Louisiana restrictions. If Barrett were to vote along similar lines, the Tories could have a majority to restrict abortion rights, regardless of Roberts’ vote. Trump had promised in the 2016 presidential race to appoint judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi’s appeal had been pending in court since June 2020 with no judges ruling on whether or not to hear it. Meanwhile, Ginsburg died and was replaced by Barrett and Trump lost his candidacy for re-election, only to be replaced by Democratic President Joe Biden, who supports the right to abortion.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

