US Lawmakers Question $ 735 Million Arms Sale to Israel: Report | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Some lawmakers say the most recent US arms sales could be used as leverage on Israel to end the violence.

Some U.S. lawmakers are questioning whether an approved $ 735 million arms sale to Israel by President Joe Bidens’ administration could be used as leverage in the context of the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip, the Washington Post reported.

The arms sale, of which Congress was informed on May 5, a week before the current Israeli-Palestinian escalation began, includes Joint Direct Attack Ammunition (JDAM), which is used to turn bombs into precision-guided missiles, according to the newspaper.

Some lawmakers and aides have said the sale could spark a wave of opposition in Congress, where criticism of the Biden administrations’ support for Israel amid the deadly confrontation has become more prevalent.

Allowing this smart bomb sale proposal to go ahead without pressuring Israel to agree to a ceasefire will only allow more carnage, a House foreign affairs committee lawmaker told the newspaper.

Under US law, the administration is required to notify Congress of such sales. Lawmakers then have 20 days to pass a resolution opposing the sales.

At least 198 Palestinians in Gaza, including 58 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since the escalation began on May 10.

At least 10 Israelis, including two children, have been killed in rocket attacks from Gaza.

Hamas and other armed groups began firing rockets at Israel on Monday last week, following protests against the impending forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem and raids on them. resulted by Israeli security forces in the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Annual aid questioned

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, urged all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and reiterated that Israel has an additional burden for everything. do to avoid civilian casualties.

Blinken added that he had seen no Israeli evidence of Hamas operations in the Gaza building that housed residences, offices and media organizations, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, which Israel hit on Saturday. . Blinken says he asked Israel to justify the strike.

Yet the Biden administration has continuously insisted on Israel’s right to self-defense amid the violence, while repeatedly vetoing a joint statement by the United Nations Security Council that would condemn the actions of Israel and would call for a ceasefire.

This position has drawn criticism from some members of the Democratic Party who accuse Biden of neglecting Israeli abuses in favor of the long-standing alliance.

Beyond arms sales, the United States provides about $ 3.8 billion in annual aid to Israel. This aid, unlike other countries, is not contingent on Israel’s human rights record.

A cadre of progressive lawmakers within the Democratic Party has increasingly questioned American support, once considered sacrosanct.

Still, several congressional aides told the Washington Post that even if a resolution is introduced to oppose the most recent arms sale, it is unlikely to gain enough support to pass.

