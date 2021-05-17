COVID-19: UK Reports Another 5 Coronavirus Deaths and 1,979 Cases | British news





An additional 5 deaths and 1,979 COVID cases in the UK were reported in the latest daily figures.

The positive test results compared to 4 deaths within 28 days and 1,926 recorded on Sunday.

The total number of people killed in the UK is 127,684.

An additional 131,318 people got the first COVID-19 vaccine and 183,745 people got the second vaccine.

The number of people who received the first jab is now 36,704,672, and 20,287,403 are fully vaccinated.

The latest figures come out today as additional restrictions are lifted across the UK.

People can now meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people, hospitality can be held indoors, travel abroad is allowed, and people can hug each other.

In Scotland, 6 people in 3 families can meet indoors, in Wales 6 people can meet indoors and 50 people can meet at outdoor events.

The moment a two-year-old hugs his grandfather

The first Brits began arriving in Portugal, which was on the green list after the travel restrictions were lifted, while others flew to countries on the amber list, such as Greece, despite government recommendations.

However, Boris Johnson urged attention as the restrictions were lifted.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the presence of the Indian variant in some parts of India could delay the UK’s move to the fourth and final phase of the roadmap scheduled for June 21st.

As long as testing for vaccines, infection rates and novel coronavirus strains continue to be met, all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.

“We are closely monitoring the spread of the first identified strain in India and taking quick action where infection rates are rising.

Image: Colin, Ron, and Geoff resume meetings every Monday at the Red Lion near Hemel Hempstead.

“Current data do not indicate unsustainable pressure on the NHS, and our special vaccination program will be accelerated. Secondary vaccinations will be accelerated to provide the most vulnerable maximum protection.

“But now everyone needs to be tested twice a week, get vaccinated when they get a phone call, and do their part by remembering hands, faces, spaces and fresh air.

“I urge everyone to be careful and take responsibility as they enjoy their new freedom today to stop the virus.”

The vaccination rollout has been intensified where we are seeing increasing cases, including Bolton, where infections have doubled.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said there are 2,323 variants in the UK, of which 483 are in Bolton, Blackburn and Darwin.

Over the weekend, more than 6,200 vaccines were distributed to the villages, struggling to cope with the surge in events, most of which were criticized for the Indian variant.

