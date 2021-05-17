Blinken fails to report immediate US press for Middle East ceasefire





(AP) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled that the United States still does not join calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas leaders in Gazas as the Fighting was entering its second week, with more than 200 dead, mostly Palestinians in Gaza.

Blinkens stands amid increasing pressure from the United States’ UN Security Council partners, some Democrats and others to have the administration of President Joe Bidens and other international leaders delve deeper into the diplomacy to end the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence in years and revive a long-failed mediation for lasting peace there.

Speaking in Copenhagen, where Blinken is on an independent tour of the Nordic countries this week, Blinken has so far canceled outreach to the United States in an attempt to defuse hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel, and said that ‘he would make more calls on Monday.

In all of these commitments, we have made it clear that we are ready to lend our support and good offices to the parties if they seek a ceasefire, Blinken said.

He said he welcomed the UN efforts where the United States has so far blocked a proposed Security Council statement on the fighting and other nations working for a ceasefire.

Any diplomatic initiative that advances that perspective is something that supports well, he said. And we are ready and ready to do it again. But at the end of the day, it is up to the parties to make it clear that they want to achieve a ceasefire.

As battles between Israel and the militant Gazas leadership of Hamas hit their worst levels since 2014 and international outcry escalated, the Biden administration determined to distract from US foreign policy in the Middle East and Afghanistan has so far refused to criticize Israel’s involvement in the fighting. or send a high-level envoy to the region. Appeals made to date by other countries show no signs of progress.

Withdrawing from Middle Eastern diplomacy to focus on other political priorities, like Bidens’ emphasis on dealing with China’s rise to power, carries a political risk for the administration anyway. This includes resisting blame when violence erupts as the United States withdraws from conflict zones in the Middle East and Afghanistan. But the administration’s relatively neutral approach to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict could also spare Biden officials years of shuttle diplomacy in support of a peace process neither side supports. actively.

At least 200 Palestinians were killed in the strikes on Monday, including 59 children and 35 women, with 1,300 injured, according to the Gaza health ministry. Eight people in Israel were killed in rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Blinken also said he had asked Israel for evidence of its claim that Hamas was operating in an office building in Gaza housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news offices which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. weekend course. But he said he personally had not seen any information provided.

Blinkens’ comments came after UN Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers called emergency weekend meetings to demand an end to civilian bloodshed, as the Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks of the fighting week on Sunday.

Bidens Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency high-level Security Council meeting on Sunday that the United States was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to stop the fighting.

She warned that a return to armed conflict would only put a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict even more out of reach.

However, the United States, Israel’s closest ally, has so far rejected representations by China, Norway and Tunisia to the Security Council for a statement by the most powerful body in the world. UN, including a call for a cessation of hostilities.

In Israel, Hady Amr, a deputy assistant sent by Blinken to try to defuse the crisis, has met with officials. Blinken himself has not announced his intention to stop in the Middle East on his current trip.

Representative Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, urged Biden on Sunday to step up pressure from both sides to end the current fighting and restart talks to resolve Israel’s conflicts and hot spots with the Palestinians. .

I think the administration needs to push Israel and the Palestinian Authority harder to stop the violence, establish a ceasefire, end these hostilities and return to a process of trying to resolve this long-standing conflict, Schiff, a California Democrat, told CBS Face the Nation.

Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, the senior Republican on the region’s Foreign Relations subcommittee, joined Sen. Chris Murphy, the Connecticut subcommittee chairman, in calling on both sides to cease fire. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff separately joined 26 other Democratic senators and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, on Sunday to urge an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian deaths and further escalation of the global conflict . More Democratic lawmakers joined the calls on Monday.

Biden focused on killing civilians from Hamas rockets during a call with Netanyahu on Saturday, and a reading of the White House appeal did not mention the United States urging Israel to join. a ceasefire that the countries of the region were pushing for. Thomas-Greenfield said US diplomats engage with Israel, Egypt and Qatar, alongside the UN

Netanyahu told the Israelis in a televised speech on Sunday that Israel wanted to impose a heavy price on Hamas. It will take time, Netanyahu said, signaling that the war would rage for now.

Representatives of Muslim nations gathered on Sunday to call on Israel to end attacks killing Palestinian civilians in the overcrowded Gaza Strip.

During the virtual meeting of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN is actively engaging all parties for an immediate ceasefire.

Returning to the scenes of rocket fire by Palestinian militants and Israeli airstrikes in the fourth such war between Israel and Hamas only perpetuates the cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes further to the point. horizon any hope of coexistence and peace, said Guterres.

Eight foreign ministers spoke at the Security Council session, reflecting the gravity of the conflict, and almost all called for an end to the fighting.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City, Lee from Copenhagen, Denmark, and Lederer from New York. Associated Press editors Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos