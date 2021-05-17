UK weather: when will it finally get better? Forecasters reveal warmer’early signs’ on the way | British news





As Britain gradually moved out of lockdown, most of the countries enjoying newly discovered freedoms were literally weakened considerably by weeks of miserable circumstances.

After April, which is dry but colder than average, the first half of May had 77% of the average total rainfall for the entire month, and temperatures were about 3 degrees below normal.

People across the UK continue to tremble in windswept tourist attractions and rain-soaked beer gardens. When can we expect the summer weather to come before finally being allowed inside from Monday?

Image: As the beer garden reopened in April, a bit of snow greeted some drinkers.

Meteorologists say the location of jet streams in the south of England has caused colder and humid weather this spring, resulting in more stable conditions.

However, Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon told Sky News that wind, rain and cooler temperatures will persist in many areas over the next seven days or so, but there are signs that things will begin to improve next week.

“In some places, things will actually get slightly warmer in the days until the temperature in southeast England rises to 17C (63F),” he said.

“After that, we have the potential to return to showers nationwide, and on Thursdays and Fridays it will be quite humid and windy.

“But there are early signs that we may see higher pressure shifts in the middle of next week, which will lead to drier and hotter weather.

Uncertainty remains, but by the end of May and early June, the situation can be expected to gradually settle. “

Image: Storm clouds hit Tynemouth’s beaches in early May.

Forecasters say that the average temperature in June for the whole of the UK is 17.3C (63.1F), while in the southeast, the warmest region in the UK, up to 19.3C (66.7F) at this stage the condition should be close to normal.

Claydon said the weather to date this month contrasted sharply with the record sun in May last year.

“Last year was noticeable in terms of the weather at this time of year, and this is going to get worse now,” he added.

“The weather will be more unstable next week, but after that, things should start to be checked.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos