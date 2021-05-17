U.S. Supreme Court dismisses J & J’s appeal over drug Risperdal





The United States Supreme Court has rejected an offer by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to overturn the verdict of a $ 70 million jury against the drug company for its failure to warn of the risks associated with improper uses of its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The court dismissed the company’s appeal against a November 2019 decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court that upheld the verdict in favor of a Tennessee man named Adam Yount, who was prescribed the drug at age 4 years old in 2003.

A 2016 Philadelphia Common Plea Court jury found the company failed to warn health care providers in Yount of the risk of gynecomastia, enlargement or swelling of breast tissue in men caused by a hormonal imbalance, and that he had intentionally tampered with, destroyed or concealed evidence in the case.

Warnings on drug labels are overseen by the United States Food and Drug Administration. But “off-label” uses – to treat patient populations outside of FDA approval or for conditions and doses beyond agency approval – by physicians are commonplace.

Yount developed gynecomastia at the age of 5 from taking Risperdal, according to his lawyers. J&J said Yount’s doctor stopped treatment but the patient’s mother asked for it to be resumed. The drug at the time had not been approved for pediatric use, so the label did not include a specific warning about gynecomastia in children.

Lawyers for J&J said the verdict was inadmissible under federal law. He said he could not have included the warning because manufacturers are not allowed to change their labels to include information on off-label uses.

The FDA approved Risperdal in 1993 to treat schizophrenia and bipolar mania in adults, but it was not until 2006 that its use was approved for irritability associated with autism in children.

J&J, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit have faced thousands of Risperdal-related lawsuits and 10,000 are still pending, according to the company. One case resulted in an initial jury verdict of $ 8 billion, which was later reduced to $ 6.8 million.

The company separately agreed in 2013 to pay $ 2.2 billion to settle U.S. criminal and civil investigations into its marketing of Risperdal and two other drugs.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

