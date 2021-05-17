British Indian Covid variant cases nearly doubled in four days, Hancock | Corona virus





Matt Hancock warned experts that it could soon become the dominant type of the virus, saying the number of confirmed British cases of the first Covid strain found in India has nearly doubled in four days.

Hancock, speaking on days when indoor hospitality and other venues could be reopened, 2,323 cases of the variant known as B.1.617.2 were identified on Thursday in 1,313 cases, of which 483 were Bolton and black soot.

Regarding the competition between the virus and the vaccine, the Health Minister rejected Labor’s request to vaccinate all adults in the most affected areas, saying soaring testing is the best treatment.

Hancock has confirmed evidence that this strain can spread more than any other strains seen so far, but it is not known how much is known. He said more than 35,000 tests were distributed or collected in Bolton and Blackburn, and 6,200 jabs were conducted in Bolton alone over the weekend, targeting vaccinated people.

Most of the 19 people currently in the hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for vaccination, but did not, Hancock said. Vaccines will save lives, protect you, protect loved ones, and help us all get out of this epidemic, he added, adding that starting Tuesday, 37-year-olds will also be vaccinated.

The emergence of this variant sparked the question of whether India should be added to the list of countries where most of the arrivals to the UK are banned sooner. In addition, concerns have been raised about the impact of the resumption measure.

In Commons, the shadow health secretary of the Ministry of Labor, Jonathan Ashworth, accused it of taking too long to block international arrivals from India. Our borders were as safe as sieves. The delay in adding India to the deficit list is now leading to a fatal mistake.

Not only are many indoor venues reopening on Monday, but Downing Street is now refusing to reveal whether this will happen or not, but most of the street restriction rules will be scrapped on June 21st.

Also on Monday, the Royal Statistical Association urged the quick publication of data that the government has decided to go through with the latest resumption phase, despite the presence of the B.1.617.2 variant.

The extent and rate of spread was highlighted in the Wellcome Sanger Institutes Covid-19 Genome Surveillance Data. It was found that nearly 30% of the Covid samples analyzed in the week ending May 8 contained mutations.

This figure is a result of an analysis of the data by Professor Christina Pagel, Director of the Clinical Operations Research Department at University College London and a member of the Independent Sage Expert Group, suggesting that the number of variants is growing rapidly.

According to the data, this new strain continues to grow rapidly until May 8th, and so far there are no indications that containment efforts are having a significant impact. The increase in the northwest is of particular concern, and B.1.617.2 appears to be dominated by the dominant region, Pagel said.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at East Anglia University, said the situation was worrisome.

In the case of the B.1.617.2 variant, he said, there is no evidence that the recent rapid increase shows signs of slowing. This variant is [the Kent variant] If you haven’t already done so, it will be the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days.

Areas like Bolton have been particularly hit by the strain, but Sanger data shows that it is widespread nationwide, although experts have previously said that the number of real samples per week is small in some areas.

Pagel said that over 40% of the cases sequenced over the week through May 8 came from three local authorities: Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen, and Sefton, with more than 85% of the new strains. It is critical in determining whether current efforts can curb the spread over the coming weeks and whether this pattern will repeat across the country. Will we all be Bolton in a few weeks?

