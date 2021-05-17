US to donate 20 million doses for global immunization effort





The United States will send at least 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in June to countries battling the pandemic, responding to calls that the Biden administration is not doing enough to help countries facing severe shortages of vaccines and other treatments.

President Biden said on Monday that those 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines would be in addition to 60 million doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine, which the United States plans to donate once the vaccine is released. authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not known exactly how long it will take the FDA to clear the AstraZenecas vaccine.

We know America will never be completely safe until the global pandemic is brought under control, Biden said at a White House press conference. No ocean wide enough, no wall high enough to protect us.

Mr Bidens’ announcement on Monday afternoon came shortly after a World Health Organization press conference in which Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries with high vaccination rates had to do more to help countries that were hit hard by the coronavirus, or the whole world would be at risk.

There is a huge and growing mismatch where in some countries with the highest vaccination rates there seems to be a mindset that the pandemic is over, while others are experiencing huge waves of infection, Dr Tedros said.

Dr Tedross’ comments came shortly after the United States and Britain, which have seen declines in cases and deaths in recent weeks, relaxed restrictions as the virus hit India and d other Asian countries.

Variants like B.1.617, first discovered in India and recently designated as a variant of concern by the WHO, are contributing to the spread of infections and worrying many researchers.

Dr Tedros called on well-supplied countries to send more of their vaccine supplies and allocations to hardest-hit countries, and vaccine developers and manufacturers to speed up delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to Covax, an international initiative dedicated to the equitable distribution of the vaccine, noting a call from Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF.

Ms Fore released a statement on Monday saying Covax would soon complete the distribution of 65 million doses, but should have provided at least 170 million and the effort could be short of 190 million doses by then. Group of 7 leaders gather in England in June.

We have issued repeated warnings about the risks of letting our guard down and leaving low- and middle-income countries without equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies, Ms. Fore wrote. We are concerned that the deadly peak in India is a harbinger of what will happen if these warnings are not heeded.

The vaccine shortage in many countries is compounded by the situation in India, wrote Ms. Fore, a world leader in vaccine production.

Mr. Biden said the Americas contribution of 80 million doses would be the largest of any country, five times.

Just as during World War II America was the arsenal of democracy, in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic our nations will be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world, Biden said. Well share these vaccines in the service of the end of the pandemic everywhere.

Mr Biden said the vaccines would be shipped by the end of June, when the United States had enough vaccines for all of its citizens.

There is already an overabundance of vaccines in the United States, and President Biden and his administration face a different problem: convincing the remaining unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their guidelines to allow people vaccinated to forgo their masks inside and out in many situations. The move has confused states and individuals, with some keen to return to some semblance of normalcy and others who have said they plan to remain in mask indefinitely.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky told Meet the Press on Sunday that the agency’s suggestions were not permission to throw masks for everyone, everywhere.

On Monday, Dr. Tedross’ message was simpler.

No one is safe until we are all safe, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos