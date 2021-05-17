Geek Economy Couriers Should Be Eligible For Pensions, British Regulators Says | Gig economy





The head of the UK pension regulator urged gig economy companies to recognize the employment rights of those who work for them and to set up a work pension.

Charles Counsell, chief executive of the pension regulator, said in a Supreme Court ruling that passenger car transit groups should classify privately hired drivers as workers, the government-assisted agency is already working closely with Uber on work plans. Minimum hourly wage, holiday allowance and pension.

Currently, most couriers from companies operating in the gig economy, including Deliveroo and Ubers food courier businesses, UberEats, and most of the UK’s Just Eats couriers, are classified as self-employed contractors with no major workplace benefits, including pensions.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Uber agreed that 70,000 privately hired drivers in the UK were recognized as workers with the lowest hourly wages and pensions.

I’ll urge other organizations in the gig economy to start recognizing that the people working for them are workers and should qualify for pensions, Counsell told the regulator TPR Talks podcast.

It’s all about helping those working in the economy get a decent standard of living after retirement. I really encourage those in the gig economy to take a stand and start putting workers into pensions. Let’s not deal with this on a case-by-case basis, he said.

The Counsel’s position was supported by Congressman Stephen Timms, Chairman of the Council Affairs and Pension Selection Committee. Timms said in a podcast that an influential committee will start asking questions about how to help save for retirement in the gig economy this fall.

I’m happy that Uber is implementing that decision constructively. [of the supreme court]Said Timms. Others like Deliveroo should do the same.

He said performing workers would benefit significantly from the change to worker status.

The GMB union said Counsell and Timms’ remarks reflect an increasingly difficult environment for people like Deliveroo to deny courier status.

GMB’s Secretary of State Mick Rix said: Pensions are important to all workers. The more people who are enrolled in the pension system, the more comfortable and better the person who retires will be.

Alex Marshall, president of the gig economy union of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, said workers don’t have to fight to get employment laws to come into force. The Uber ruling made it clear that these workers owed their rights. This is a field that thrives using loopholes. The ruling should be enforced immediately and applied throughout the gig economy, he said.

