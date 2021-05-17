Billions of winged insects emerge in the United States





Ready or not, the cicadas are back.

Across the eastern United States and parts of the Midwest, billions of cicadas emerge from the basement for the first time in 17 years to participate in a noisy month-long mating ritual.

Sightings of cicadas have already been reported in several states, including Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, but with warm temperatures expected over much of the East Coast over the next few days, the winged insects could be in large numbers. this week.

“It’s such a unique experience because they really take over for about a month,” said John Cooley, entomologist at the University of Connecticut. “There might be billions of ants around, but most of the time you don’t pay any attention to them. They are big, loud, funny, charismatic, active bugs, and you really can’t ignore them. . “

The cicadas that are emerging today are periodic insects. They spend most of their lives underground feeding on tree roots, before digging tunnels on the surface to look for mates.

Six species of cicadas make their home in the eastern United States. This year’s emergence includes three insect species that live in 17-year cycles, a group known as Brood X.

Cicadas typically emerge from the basement once the ground reaches a temperature of around 64 degrees Fahrenheit, Cooley said.

“They count the seasonal cycles to get the right year, and then they wait for an evening that isn’t stormy or rainy, when the ground temperature is right, and then they go out,” he said.

Once the insects rise to the surface, they lose their pupae exoskeletons and spread their wings. It then takes several days for their adult skin to harden.

After that, the frenzy begins.

With just a few weeks to find a mate and lay their eggs before dying, the cicadas are in a race against time. The insects emit a loud, high-pitched mating song that can reach up to 100 decibels, roughly the equivalent of a motorcycle or jackhammer, Cooley said.

But while cicadas do ring and look menacing, especially with their blood-red eyes, they’re not harmful to humans. The same goes for animals that may munch on discarded cicada exoskeletons.

“They’re not poisonous, but you wouldn’t want your dog to buckle up on them,” Cooley said.

Researchers like Cooley want to study Brood X cicadas during this narrow window when they are active above ground. Scientists are interested, for example, in mapping their range and any changes in behavior between cycles.

“There were a lot of cicadas that made a mistake and came out four years earlier, in 2017,” Cooley said. “We have these locations located and we want to see how many cicadas are coming out this time around. Maybe these were areas that had an unusual abundance of cicadas, or maybe something strange was going on.”

And while the emergence of billions if not billions of noisy winged insects may fill some people with terror and anxiety, Cooley hopes people will enjoy and enjoy the experience.

“It’s such an interesting and rare phenomenon,” he said. “Take advantage of it during its release and remember that it won’t happen for 17 years.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos