They live in the United States, but they are not allowed to come home





In early April, Payal Raj accompanied his family to India to renew the visas that allow them to live in the United States. She and her husband waited to be vaccinated, carefully preparing their documents according to the advice of their immigration attorneys. But the visa itself soon blocked her indefinitely in India, separating her from her husband and daughter in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Our family is in crisis, said Ms Raj, who is one of the thousands of immigrants stranded in India, in part because the Biden administration’s restrictions on most travel from the country mean that holders of Temporary visas are explicitly prohibited from re-entering the United States. States. Every morning is a struggle.

The restrictions, issued as a devastating outbreak of coronavirus cases, have engulfed India in recent weeks, prohibiting Ms Raj and others like her from returning to their homes, families and work in the United States. Even those exempt from the ban are in limbo as the outbreak forces the US embassy and consulates to close, leaving many with no clear path to return home.

Ms. Rajs’ husband, Yogesh Kumar, chief operating officer of a multinational, lives in the United States on an H-1B visa or temporary permit for highly technical foreign workers. As dependents, Ms. Raj and their daughter hold H-4 visas, which allow temporary workers to bring their immediate families and must be renewed every three years or so at an embassy or consulate outside the States. United.

Mr Kumar and his daughter, Saanvi Kumar, renewed their visas, but Ms Raj was asked to submit biometrics and conduct an in-person interview, both of which would not be completed until after the restrictions took effect. trip two weeks ago.

As the main breadwinner, Mr Kumar said his employer would not allow him to work indefinitely from India as some aspects of his job required face-to-face interaction. He returned to Tennessee with Saanvi, leaving Mrs. Raj in Bangalore.

If he quits his job, we will have no way to support ourselves, Ms Raj said of her husband, whose income also supports both parents. But in the middle of it all, I’m sitting here away from my family cause I don’t know for months? Years?

The White House did not respond to questions about travel restrictions from India, but a State Department official described them as appropriate public health measures that are essential in beating the coronavirus.

The pandemic is a global problem, and it won’t be over for anyone until it’s over for everyone, the representative said in a statement.

But critics say exemptions to the travel ban are applied unevenly and still risk spreading the virus. U.S. citizens and permanent residents, for example, can travel freely, while people fully vaccinated, tested negative, or quarantined before and after the flight cannot. The administration has not indicated when or under what circumstances it will lift the restrictions.

They simply put the same blanket ban on India that they used in the Trump administration, said Greg Siskind, an immigration lawyer who is suing the Biden administration for the inability of the departments of State to issue visas in countries facing lockdowns. It was the same style of ban that President Biden said last March was ineffective and was a bad idea.

The United States has restricted entry to a number of countries, but the most recent ban has had a disproportionate effect on Indians in the United States as Indian citizens demand more than two-thirds of H visas -1B issued each year. Including those on other types of nonimmigrant visas, immigration lawyers estimate that thousands of Indians living in the United States have been affected.

Some traveled to India when the number of coronavirus cases was low to renew their visas or see their families. Others went to care for sick or dying relatives. Now, some are unable to even get emergency appointments to renew their visas at the Embassy in New Delhi or at one of the four US consulates in India.

At the end of April, Gaurav Chauhan went to Agra to treat his father, hospitalized with the coronavirus. He is now estranged from his wife and two children, who live in Atlanta.

Ms Raj, who had traveled with her family to renew her visa, is among thousands of immigrants to the United States stranded in India.Credit … Payal Raj

As a parent of underage U.S. citizens, Mr. Chauhan is exempt from the ban, but was unable to make an emergency appointment on the State Departments website to renew his visa. His employer, a software company, temporarily allowed Mr. Chauhan, who works in human resources, to do his work overseas. But others, in similar situations, say they have been asked to quit their jobs.

If you are sure that in two or three months things will be normal, we will get a visa, you have at least a deadline to see your family, Mr Chauhan said. But uncertainty is the thing that kills us.

Understanding the Covid Crisis in India

Since the start of the pandemic, closures of US embassies and consulates have hampered visa processing. In early April, 76% of consulates were still fully or partially closed, according to an analysis of State Department data by the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

These closures should not stop visa processing, Siskind said, pointing to other immigration agencies that had successfully adapted to remote working and exceptions to in-person document submission.

One of the problems faced by the State Department over the past 14 months is its lack of imagination on how to change its procedures in the event of a pandemic, Siskind said. For example, they did not go through the video interview, which they have the statutory authority to do.

The State Department has acknowledged that services are limited at U.S. outposts in India, but said it will do everything possible to continue to meet approved emergency visa appointments. The ministry could not provide a specific date for the resumption of other visa services.

Abhiram, a professor from Broward County, Fla., Whose wife and 3-year-old daughter remain outside Hyderabad after visiting relatives in January, said he was not blaming the government to enforce travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But the situation made him wonder if he should stay in the United States.

Every day my daughter asks me, daddy, where are you? said Abhiram, who asked to be identified only by his middle name. Sometimes I want to go back to my home country, rather than take care of it.

But for Mrs. Raj and her family, home is Hendersonville.

Our whole daily life consisted of interacting with our neighbors, going to visit friends, meeting for backyard parties. It was wonderful, she said. I don’t want to uproot our lives.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos