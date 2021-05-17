



Robert Jenrick has condemned the profound surge of anti-Semitism in recent years and says the government will nominate and shame local authorities for failing to adopt the International Holocaust Memory Coalition (IHRA) definition of the problem.

A community secretary accused Rabbi of being beaten outside a synagogue in Chigwell in Sixth, during the weekend, and shouted anti-Semitic abuse by people aboard an auto convoy in northern London.

Jenrick pointed out that the government was early adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, saying it would take strong steps to eradicate anti-Semitism. He said he would write to other authorities to do the same.

Almost three-quarters of local councils have adopted it. I wrote a letter to the council and the university, which is still dragging my feet. If they don’t act, they will soon be named and shamed. Jenrick was signed by a member of the lawmaker.

He is committed to keeping the Jewish community safe through a 65m protection security grant for the government to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and community buildings, and works closely with the Community Security Trust (CST) to help victims come forward and report attacks. I said I’m doing it.

Jenrick reports that CST, a charitable organization that provides security and advice to Jewish Jews in England, has seen a 320% increase in anti-Semitism events over the course of the week. It also said that there were a number of anti-Semitist messages on social media and messaging apps addressed to the University Jewish community and its members.

Dave Rich, CST’s Policy Director, said: We reported an anti-Semitist incident last week from Jewish school students and staff who were abused or harassed. Some of these are explicitly associated with anti-Jewish language or Nazi salutes. Other events involve shouting pro-Palestinian relief to them because they are Jewish.

Rich added. Weve also reported incidents of Jewish school students experiencing similar abuse on their way to and from school. In an incident in London, a man stopped a Jewish secondary school student on the street and threatened to hit them unless he said he supported Palestine. He said: Tell damn moms and dads that they are murderers and killing babies.

Regarding security, the CST said: We are always evaluating the security operations of the entire Jewish community, including schools, to ensure that the appropriate level is in place. Obviously, the continued increase in anti-Semitic events is a large part of our operational plan and will remain the same until things change. Today and tomorrow Jewish schools are closed for Shavuot’s Jewish festival, while the synagogue is more open and busier than usual with festive services.

The attacks over the past few days have been widely condemned by all parties in Congress. The shadow family secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, described the incident in northern London as a threat to wicked anti-Semitism and sickness and misogyny. He added that Islamic hate attacks have also skyrocketed, condemning attempts by a handful of people to arouse hatred among communities.

In response, Jenrick said: The entire House of Representatives was consolidated. Whatever your view of the current conflict between Israel and Gaza, it has no excuses for the anti-Semitic abuses we are seeing on our streets now or indeed anti-Muslim hatred.

Tell Mama, who reports a number of anti-Muslim incidents, also said incidents directed towards the Muslim community are on the rise in recent years, both are unacceptable and need to be addressed.

