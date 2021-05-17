Weekly US deaths from COVID drop to 14-month low





Last week, deaths in the United States from COVID-19 fell to their lowest level in nearly 14 months and the number of new cases continued to decline for a fifth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of the data states and counties.

Deaths for the week ended May 16 totaled 4,165, the lowest weekly death toll since March 2020, when the country reported 2,293 deaths. On average, around 600 people died from COVID each day, up from a peak of more than 3,000 deaths per day during most of January.

About 37% of the nation’s population was fully vaccinated on Sunday and 47% received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Hampshire leads the country with 85% of its people receiving at least one dose, followed by Vermont with 65% and Massachusetts with 62%.

Jane Hassebroek queues to receive a COVID-19 vaccination outside the American Museum of Natural History, with her family in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States on May 14, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs / File Photo

The vaccination rate, however, has been slowing for four consecutive weeks. Over the past seven days, an average of 2 million doses of vaccine have been administered per day, a 2% drop from the previous week after dropping 17% the week before. (Graph on vaccinations)

New cases of COVID-19 fell 20% last week to 233,000, the lowest since June, according to Reuters analysis. Only four of the 50 states have seen week-over-week increases in new cases, including Alabama which reported more than 9,000 new infections last week after dealing with a backlog of tests. (Graph with details state by state)

Excluding that backlog, Colorado led the country in the number of new cases per capita, overtaking Michigan, although new infections are down in both states.

The lowest infection rates by population were found in New Jersey, Oklahoma, and California.

Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 12%, the fourth consecutive weekly decline.

