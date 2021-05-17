UAE discusses banning’red list’ travel with UK: Emirates CEO





Dubai’s flagship airline chairman is optimistic that it will resume travel between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, one of the top tourism and investment partners, despite the risk of the new Covid-19 variant complicating reopening plans.

The Desert Sheikh Kingdom, where most foreigners live from mid-January, is included in the UK’s travel “red list” from mid-January, and everyone arriving from the UAE is charged a huge price tag of $1,750 ($2,428). Quarantine must be mandated. For each person.

Earlier this year, the UAE’s removal from the UK’s “safe travel” corridor began with an explosion of COVID-19 cases in both countries. It was initiated by the highly contagious strain of the disease, first identified in the UK as the summer approached. Immunization rates are rising and both residents and executives are demanding reconsideration of the ban.

Emirates Chairman and CEO SheikhAhmedbin SaeedAl Maktoum told CNBC on the Arabian travel market: “Our officials are already taking and taking this very seriously. Talk to the government and its officials so we can get off the risk list soon.” In Dubai on Monday.

A spokesman for the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Transportation was not immediately able to receive comment when contacted by CNBC. The UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently advises “all travel except essential travel throughout the United Arab Emirates based on our current assessment of COVID-19 risk.”

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, shoppers wearing protective masks walk near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, UAE.

Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asked what it takes to lift the ban, Al Maktoum told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble: “First of all I think we have to prove to the world that we are in the top 3 countries (countries) that have been vaccinated. That’s almost 12 million people. So far, vaccinated and in the UAE there are 9.5 million people here. Live in. So the British government has to think we should be at risk.”

The UAE currently boasts the second fastest vaccine campaign in the world after Israel in terms of per capita vaccine dosage. As of Monday, about 11.5 million vaccines have been administered, according to the State Department of Health. Emirates has approved the use of Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, but the available jabs vary from emirate to emirate.

Nevertheless, the number of new Covid-19 cases per capita in the UAE per day is higher than in the UK. The reason for this is uncertain but is due to more frequent testing of everything and doubts in the UAE’s fully open economy. The efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine. These offers have not been confirmed.

‘The problem is one of public transportation’

As a member of the Dubai royal family and one of the country’s largest companies, the chairman of the Emirates has a special influence and his company and the UAE account for a significant amount when it comes to travel bans.

The UAE-UK flight route was one of the airline’s most popular routes before the epidemic began. The redlist designation also affects approximately 120,000 British nationals living and working in the UAE and their families, as well as Emiratis doing business in London and elsewhere in the UK living in the UAE. The country has expressed confusion and anger over Westminster’s decision, especially the redlist’s requirements for hotel quarantine.

“I want them to go home, and their children will want to go back and meet friends and family,” said Al Maktoum. “So we’ll see big traffic in the next six months.”

But for the UK, which has gone through one of the longest cumulative closure periods in the world, caution is of paramount importance. At the end of April, British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said, “We are not limiting the UAE due to coronavirus levels in the UAE. The problem is one of the transits.”

Critics of the statement say that all major cities can serve as similar transit hubs, and there is a way for people to take advantage of one of the world’s best airports, Dubai, so that passengers don’t use it as a travel gateway to higher places. . Infected countries.

The UAE has banned flights departing from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal in a wave of fatal events sweeping South Asia in recent weeks. The dangerous new coronavirus strain believed to be behind a surge could complicate Britain’s long-awaited resumption of blockades, leaders warned.

‘Ordinary life’

The UAE started resuming from the harsh blockade of spring 2020 roughly a year ago, and reopened in tourism last July, putting strict measures to enable a fully reopened economy later.

On Monday, Dubai, the commercial and leisure capital of Dubai, further relaxed the rules for large events and gatherings, adding a feeling of the relative “normality” that residents are currently enjoying for months, as well as ongoing masking and social distancing requirements. Entailed. .

“If you look here, I think everyone is wearing masks and keeping their distance,” said Al Maktoum. “The government has really strict rules, so we have a normal life.”

