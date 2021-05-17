US sends Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines overseasExBulletin





President Biden delivers remarks in the White House on Monday on the response to COVID-19 and the vaccination program. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Monday announced plans to ship excess doses of the coronavirus vaccine to needy countries overseas, including millions of doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines authorized by the United States. The majority of planned shipments will be for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be approved for use in the United States.

“We need to help fight disease around the world,” Biden told reporters during a briefing on the nation’s progress against the virus. “It’s the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do, it’s the strong thing to do.”

The president said he plans to distribute some 80 million doses of the vaccine overseas by the end of June, when Biden said the United States would have produced enough doses of the vaccine to cover its own. citizens.

Shipments will include the total US supply of AstraZeneca vaccine to the tune of approximately 60 million doses. The remaining 20 million doses will be Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Our nation will be the arsenal of vaccines for the world,” he said.

The president’s remarks come as the administration makes a nationwide effort to get Americans full treatment for the virus vaccine. Biden this month announced his goal of delivering at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to at least 70% of American adults by July 4.

On Tuesday, Biden said 60% of American adults would have had at least one shot and that seven states had already reached the 70% goal he set for early summer.

Biden said new U.S. donations of COVID-19 vaccines to other parts of the world would not come with any strings attached, contrasting his administration’s efforts with those of Russia and China, which he said were trying to use their vaccine donations to influence other countries. .

“We will not use our vaccines to gain favor from other countries,” Biden said.

The United States will work with COVAX, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Program, to ensure vaccines are distributed fairly. Biden said he would announce progress on the new multilateral effort at the G-7 summit in June.

He said the United States will lead an effort to work with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other donor countries to ensure the world has enough doses of the vaccine to beat the pandemic and he said states United would have a manufacturing capacity to prepare for the next emerging crisis.

Jeff Zients, COVID-19 response coordinator at the White House, will be in charge of the new effort, working with Gayle Smith at the State Department, who will lead diplomacy, as well as officials from the US Development Agency. international and the Ministry of Health. and personal services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos