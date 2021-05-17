British government split into Australian trade agreement





The British government is stuck in a “wild” internal fight over whether to sign a trade agreement with Australia after the Ministry of Agriculture and International Trade are separated under the terms of the agreement.

The two, with knowledge of the internal discussions, said the ministers shared their views on whether tariff-free access to Australian farmers. This could create a backlash from the UK agricultural industry and potentially cause domestic political ramifications.

Closing a deal with Australia, the first post-Brexit trade agreement, rather than the’rollover’ of the existing agreements the UK enjoyed as a member of the EU, will be a symbolic moment for Brexitus claiming the benefits of free trade.

The government announced in April that it was’sprinting’ to close negotiations by June ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was invited and invited.

People briefed about the internal discussions and said that international trade secretary Liz Truss considered the matter a “crunch point”. One government official said, “Liz claims to be able to do business with anyone if it can’t do good trade deals with Australia.”

But she’s faced strong opposition from Environment Minister George Youths and Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove warning of a political fallout caused by a tariff-free deal, the two officials said.

There is absolutely fierce heat going on at Whitehall over Australian trading with real pressure to address this by the end of this week. Gove and Eustice on one side, Truss and Frost on the other.

Both camps admit that Boris Johnson doesn’t know how to get into trouble. “It’s a 100 million dollar problem,” said one government official. Downing Street declined to comment.

British officials said Australian and New Zealand negotiators were firmly up to the demand for full tariff liberalization. Truss was under pressure to approve it to meet the G7 deadline, perhaps step by step over a decade.

However, such a deal risks igniting a debate over the independence of Scotland and Wales. This is because tariff-free imports of Australian lamb and beef are likely to have the greatest impact in rural areas such as mountain farms in Scotland and Wales.

At the time of his inauguration, British Environment Minister Gove pledged that British farmers would be protected by tariffs in the case of no-deal Brexit, and he is sensitive to questions raised by Brexit about the future of Britain. One Gove colleague said, “Everyone gets a lot from supporting Leeds.”

The government estimates that the free trade agreement with Australia will be worth an additional 0.01-0.02% of GDP over 15 years, or between 200 and 500 million pounds above the 2018 level. “Basically, we’re signing the slow death of British agriculture so that Liz Truss can get a quick political score,” said an insider against the deal.

Truss is adamant that the UK should trade with Australia on terms of “zero tariffs, zero quotas” similar to the UK’s transactions with the EU.

Y Valley Sheep Farms in Western England: The impact of duty-free imports of Australian lamb and beef will have the greatest impact on these small holdings. © Loop Images / Alamy

She also argues that the deal will be a sign of support for Australia trapped in trade with China, and that it could accelerate Britain’s efforts to engage in a broader trans-Pacific trade partnership.

The dispute inside White Hall was covered last weekend in two Sunday newspaper articles explaining the arguments from both sides.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, said British farmers would never compete if Australian farmers with “giant kennels and soulless ranches” allow tariff-free access to the UK, even if they are phased in over time. Warned you that you can’t.

“The government says the UK wants to’level up’. But this could never be achieved by throwing our family farm under the bus,” she wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

At the same time, Lord Daniel Hannan, a pro-Brexit conservative colleague who was appointed advisor to the British Trade Commission in September last year, enthusiastically argued about the deal with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Hannan accused “National Farmers’ Union officials, Defra blob and a handful of Tory backwoodsmen” of attempting to maintain the status quo and failing to accept Brexit’s free trade opportunities, including exports to Asia where meat prices are higher. Europe.

“If we can’t make a decent deal with our relatives, Down Under, it would be nice to throw a towel,” he wrote in Sunday Telegraph.

Australian Beef Facilities: NFU says the UK cannot compete with Australia’s’Giant Kennels and Soulless Ranches’. © Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Sam Lowe, trade expert at the European Reform Think Tank Center, said NFU’s concerns about the impact of Australian transactions were exaggerated given the current export volume is very small.

However, the deal will set an important precedent for future negotiations with the U.S. and Mercosur blocks in Latin American countries, including Brazil, a large beef producer.

“If these deals with Australia and New Zealand are not made because of domestic opposition, it means the UK is doing nothing with the global UK. If we can’t do this, it’s actually because everything gets harder here,” he added.

Eustice argued that some Australian farm production methods do not meet UK standards. In her speech earlier this month, the government promised to promote “the highest level of animal welfare.”

The Ministry of International Trade said it would not comment on speculation, but added to all deals made with Australia that it “will not protect agriculture and undermine British farmers or undermine our high standards.”

