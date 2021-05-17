Almost a Quarter of American Adults Worse Financially in 2020 | Business and economic news





The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2020 found that nearly a quarter of U.S. adults felt their financial situation was worse compared to a year earlier.

A greater proportion of adults in the United States reported being in a worse financial position in 2020 than in previous years, the Federal Reserve said on Monday, while those who entered the coronavirus pandemic on less secure financial footing ended the year on even more fragile economic ground.

The Federal Government’s Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2020 found that nearly a quarter of U.S. adults reported being in worse financial shape than the previous year, the highest share since the start of the survey in 2014.

And not all groups believed pain in the same way that the pandemic exacerbated increasingly persistent inequalities, especially by race and level of education.

A clear trend from the survey is that financial challenges in 2020 were uneven and frequently left those who entered the year with fewer resources further behind, according to the report.

For example, the gap between adults with at least a bachelor’s degree who reported doing well last year and adults with less than a high school diploma was 44 percentage points, or ten points percentage more than in 2019.

Less than two-thirds of African American and Latino adults said they were doing well financially last year, compared to 80% of white adults and 84% of Asians. And the difference in financial well-being between white adults and black and Latino adults has increased by four percentage points since 2017.

More educated Americans were more likely to be among those who saw their incomes and bank balances increase in the last year, while those who had not completed high school were more likely to be counted with those who did. reported declining income and bank balances.

Employment status was also strongly taken into account. People who kept their jobs during the pandemic tended to have stable or improving finances last year, while those who experienced layoffs or a prolonged period of unemployment, a group that leans in favor of Americans who had already less financial resources before the pandemic saw their financial well-being deteriorate. in 2020.

Of the laid-off workers, about 45% were either unable to pay their bills last November or would have struggled to do so had they been faced with an unforeseen expense of $ 400. The share of Americans falling into this category was significantly higher among African-American and Latino workers, as well as those with a high school diploma or less, according to the report.

Even though the economy has improved, we can certainly see that some are still struggling, especially those who have lost their jobs and those with less education, many of whom have fallen behind, said the governor of Federal Reserve Director Michelle W Bowman in a press release on the Federal Government’s Website.

The increase in child care demands stemming from distance education and the closure of daycare centers has had a direct impact on the fortunes of Americans.

Some 22 percent of parents said they were not working or working less due to disruptions from COVID-19, a group more likely to include African American, Latin American and single mothers as well as low-income mothers. returned.

In a possible harbinger of more disparities on the horizon, around 59% of parents with K-12 children said their children would not learn as much through distance schooling as they do. they would if they had attended the class in person.

The report builds on the Federal Reserve’s eighth annual Household Economy and Decision-Making (SHED) survey which surveyed 11,000 adults in November of last year, about eight months after the start of the year. the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos