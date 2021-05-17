US seeks support for Afghan army from ‘Over The Horizon’: NPR





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (center) inspects an honor guard at the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on March 21. President Biden has said all US troops will leave Afghanistan by September, although the Americans will continue to help "on the horizon."

President Biden and his Pentagon leaders say the United States will help the Afghan army from afar after the withdrawal of American troops. They haven’t announced the details, but they have a common refrain: “on the horizon”.

“We will maintain a capability on the horizon,” Biden said in his recent speech to a joint session of Congress.

“We will continue to support (the Afghans) with logistics on the horizon,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a recent conference.

“We have to sort it out on the horizon,” added Joint Chiefs chairman Army General Mark Milley.

At present, “on the horizon” is more of a vague concept than a sophisticated military plan. But when US forces leave Afghanistan in September, if not sooner, it’s likely we’ll quickly find out what exactly that means.

“The Taliban are going to test the Afghan security forces very early on. They need to be prepared for this,” said retired General Joe Votel, who oversaw the Afghan war effort for three years as head of central command. “Whatever support we are prepared to provide on the horizon, we must also prepare for it.

The United States had military bases in the region in the early 2000s. But today there are no American bases in any of the six countries bordering landlocked Afghanistan. US relations with Pakistan have long deteriorated, and Pakistan said last week it would not welcome US forces.

Retired Army General David Petraeus, who also led US troops in Afghanistan, believes it is highly unlikely that the US will establish bases elsewhere in the region in the coming months.

The US flag is lowered as US and Afghan troops attend a handover ceremony at Camp Anthonic in southern Helmand province on May 2. After 20 years of war in Afghanistan, US forces are down to a few thousand, against a further peak. over 100,000 ten years ago.

“I doubt we will have a base in the Central Asian states soon,” Petraeus said during a recent online panel.

Another option would be for the United States to park an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, well south of Afghanistan, but Petraeus and others see this as very impractical.

Bases in the Gulf

The closest existing US bases are in the Gulf region, including an air base in Qatar. And it is far from Afghanistan.

“So maybe you fly drones from there,” Petraeus said, adding, “It’s a long flight. For a drone that can take six to eight hours.”

Asked at a press conference about future US air support, Milley declined to respond directly.

“The Afghan Air Force conducts 80 to 90% of all airstrikes in support of the Afghan ground forces,” he said. “We are doing very little. The key will be the Afghan Air Force.”

However, the Afghan Air Force uses American planes which are maintained by a large contingent of American civilian contractors. Most, if not all, of these contractors are expected to leave when the US military withdraws.

If US aid is limited, how well will Afghan forces be able to defend themselves against the Taliban?

Joe Votel says parts of the Afghan army are very capable.

“During my career, I have mainly focused on the Afghan special operations forces, which are quite good, which have good leaders, which have good training, which are well equipped,” Votel said. “I think they will perform well.”

After two decades in Afghanistan, the US military has developed close ties with Afghan forces. In addition, improved technology can generate valuable intelligence without US troops on the ground.

Yet Votel recognizes that US-Afghan military relations, built by working on the ground, day in and day out, side by side, will suffer.

Petraeus says he’s worried about the script in a few years.

“My preference would have been to just deal with this problem. And we were doing reasonably well with 3,500 troops,” he said. “We might, in two or three years, or maybe even sooner, regret that decision.”

Precarious prospects for peace

With the US withdrawal already underway, the meager hopes of a peace deal with the Taliban have all but disappeared. And Taliban forces already control much of the countryside.

But Milley says people shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

“The Afghan security forces can fight and they are now fighting for their own country,” he said. “It is not a given, in my professional military estimate, that the Taliban automatically win and Kabul falls, frankly, into such dire predictions.”

The uncertain future of Afghanistan is fast approaching. In fact, it’s just “on the horizon”.

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @ gregmyre1.

