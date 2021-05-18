UK economy could be similar to Italy by the end of 2020, report | Economic policy





Unless Britain develops a strategy to cope with the five seismic changes that will shape the country’s decisive decade, the UK is at risk of reflecting Italy’s economic misery, one report warned.

According to a joint project by the Resolution Foundation Thinktank and the London School of Economics, the UK is neither familiar nor prepared for the challenges posed by the aftermath of Covid-19, Brexit, net zero transition, automation and population change.

In announcing the launch of the Economy 2030, Curie, the two organizations said that a mess without proper planning would be a disaster for individuals’ standards of living and the economy as a whole.

The release report noted that Italy has struggled to level living standards for 20 years and that the UK is at risk of facing a similar relative decline if there is no comprehensive strategy for economic renewal.

Sir Clive Cowdery, founder of the Resolution Foundations and co-chair of the Economic 2030 Survey, said: The UK’s recent record of low productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality makes the new economic approach desirable. What makes a new approach essential is the scale of change to come.

The UK is now in a decisive decade, with the aftermath of Covid-19, Brexit and the net zero transition, with major changes in technology and demographics. This is much more important than economics. Failure to do so runs the risk of shrinking and fragmenting the country.

The report says the 2020s will define the UK over the next decades and will include changes such as:

Net Zero: Decarbonization offers economic opportunities, but action is urgent. The UK will have to install nearly 3,000 heat pumps every year by 2030, from almost zero heat pumps installed every year.

Technology: The emergence of new technologies not only improves the standard of living, but the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that 1 in 7 jobs could disappear as a result of automation in the next 15 to 20 years.

The report said the government has promised to better rebuild, raise the standard and embrace the global UK, but neither the UK nor the major political parties have economic plans to achieve these high level goals. There was no such strategy in the Queens speech last week.

The UK should improve its 2010s record for a decade when it had the weakest job shift since the 1930s, the worst productivity record for 120 years, and the worst record for inequality in all EU countries except Bulgaria, the report said. The authors write that without improvement, Britain will have per capita income closer to Italy than Germany in decades.

Minouche Shafik, director of LSE and co-chair of this investigation, said: The next decade will be decisive for the UK. New trading relationships, digital revolution, and Net Zero will fundamentally change our economy and society. We must rethink our economic strategy to meet these challenges and create a society where everyone can thrive.

