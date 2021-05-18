Two bipartisan US senators call for re-authorization of voting rights law





Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, on Monday called on Congress to re-authorize the voting rights law, as legislatures in Republican-controlled states pass measures imposing new restrictions on voting.

Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski noted in a letter that the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which banned discriminatory voting practices, was last reauthorized in 2006 with a bipartisan Senate vote of 98 -0.

The United States Supreme Court struck down a critical part of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, stating that section 4, the formula used to determine which states and localities were subject to further federal scrutiny, was overwhelmed.

“Protecting Americans’ access to democracy has not been a partisan issue for the past 56 years, and we must not allow it to become so now,” Manchin and Murkowski wrote.

Democrats, who hold a slim majority in both houses of Congress, passed a sweeping electoral reform bill in the House of Representatives. Manchin rejected the bill as being too broad, though even with his support the measure would likely be less than the 60 votes it would need to pass the 100-seat Senate.

Murkowski said she hasn’t received much reaction from other Republicans about the statement.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring at the end of his term in 2022, told reporters he believes some Republicans might support voting rights legislation, although it would be important to consider the formula determining how jurisdictions qualify for further review. He said he would be willing to participate in these talks.

Four Republican-led states, including Georgia and Florida, have passed measures this year that voting rights activists say disproportionately weigh or discourage voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled. Similar measures are underway in several other states.

Lawmakers behind these measures often cite false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was marred by widespread electoral fraud as justification.

This claim has been widely rejected by many courts, state election officials, and officials in Trump’s own administration.

Jon Greenbaum, chief attorney and senior deputy director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, an organization that fights voter suppression, said of the Manchin-Murkowski letter: “In a way overall, this is a positive step. “

Democrats are expected to reintroduce the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act later this year, which reinstates section 4 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and updates the formula for which jurisdictions are covered.

“Getting a deal, getting more Republican support, and getting something from the tribunal to pass, I think these are all really big hurdles,” said John Fortier, a think tank researcher for the American Enterprise Institute.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

