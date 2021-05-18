



Thank you, President.

President, thanks to Prosecutor Madame Bensouda for briefing today on the 21st report on the situation in Libya.

The UK welcomes Libya’s recent political progress, including the appointment of the Provisional National Unity Government (GNU). As noted in UNSCR 2570, this government must make the necessary preparations for the comprehensive, transparent and reliable national presidential and parliamentary elections of December 24, 2021. As part of the process towards sustainable political settlement, GNU should begin the following process: Provides responsibility and justice for national reconciliation and cruelty crimes. I encourage GNU to work with the Prosecutors’ Office to achieve these goals and promote the work of the UN Fact Finding Mission in Libya.

However, despite these progress, we express serious concerns about the continued reporting of human rights violations and abuses. The UK fully supports the Prosecutors’ Office calling for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay, and crimes committed by these foreign forces and mercenaries may fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC. The UK condemns all illegal violence committed by Libyans and foreign forces and mercenaries, especially against civilians.

Despite the armistice agreement in October 2020, prosecutors continued indiscriminate attacks on civilians, including the assassinations of activists and human rights defenders. Britain condemns attorney Hanan Al-Barassi’s miserable murder in Benghazi on November 10th, and urges a full, immediate and transparent investigation in cooperation with Libya’s UN Fact Finding Mission. In particular, it calls for better protection of women’s rights advocates.

The security and judicial sector is still dysfunctional. Prosecutors and human rights groups continued to document evidence of militias’ widespread use of violence against refugees and migrants, including torture, physical violence, gender-based violence, forced labor, food and water shortages, and inmate killings. .

We urge the GNU to record prosecution reports, end crimes committed in detention centers, and investigate crimes committed in Mitiga prison and Gernada detention facilities. The GNU must also investigate and address violence against women and girls, including the fate of female prisoners in the unknown Al-Kuweifya detention center.

It makes it clear that the UK must protect civilians from conflict and take responsibility for those responsible for violations of international law. We were deeply shocked by the continued discovery of large tombs in southern Tripoli, in Taruna, linked to the abductions and murders committed by the Alkaniyat militia, which Britain assigned to the Libyan sanctions regime on May 13th. I am responsible for GNU to do everything possible.

Thank you to the prosecutor for her update on the case against Mr. President, Mr. Gaddafi, Mr. Al-Wer Farley, and Mr. Al-Thuha Mi. The allegations of al-Wer Farley’s murder before his trial only underline the atmosphere of continued punishment in Libya. Libyan authorities must not only investigate the alleged deaths of al-Wer Farley and al-Tuhami, but also take necessary steps to arrest Mr. Gaddafi and surrender to the courts. We request that all relevant states, including Parties to Roman decree and non-state parties, cooperate with the ICC in the arrests and surrenders of voters.

The UK is committed to providing full support for ongoing prosecution investigations in Libya, which is even more important at this critical time in the political process.

Thank you, President.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos