Over 70% of white-collar workers in the US still work remotely, survey finds





Topline

More than half of all employed adults in the United States were still working from home at least part-time last month, including 72% of white-collar workers, according to a new poll released by Gallup on Monday, but that number may start to drop following the latest CDC guidelines.

When employees working remotely were asked their preference for the future, 35% said they would continue to work from home as much as possible.

Key Facts

In some IT and media related fields, as well as in financial services and the insurance industry, more than 80% of employees work remotely.

Only 14% of blue-collar workers, which Gallups characterizes as jobs primarily involving manual or physical labor, work from home.

When employees working remotely were asked their preference in the future, assuming their employer leaves the decision to them, 35% say they would continue to work from home as much as possible.

In contrast, 17% said they would prefer to stop working remotely, including 32% of education workers looking to return to the classroom for in-person training.

The survey included 7,274 employed adults in the United States over the age of 18.

Key context:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surprisingly announced last week that Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or practice social distancing in most situations, this which could result in an increased number of companies requiring proof of vaccination as a prerequisite. to return to the office. No one wants to wear a mask, Mark Neuberger, an attorney at Foley & Lardner, told CNN last week, and more and more employers want to bring their employees back to the workplace, so the easiest way is to say : you can come back and you are not wearing masks, just show me that you are vaccinated. At the end of last year, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission issued guidelines indicating that employers can require workers to be vaccinated. However, according to the New York Times, proposed legislation in several states would limit the scope of employers, especially since vaccines only have conditional approval for emergency use. Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would require new hires to be vaccinated, but exempt current employees. Walmart announced Friday, starting May 18, that employees do not have to wear a mask if they answer yes to a vaccination question that is part of a daily health check. If you are not vaccinated, we expect you to answer no and continue to wear a face mask, a memo from Walmart executives said. The company also said it is adding a one-time additional bonus of $ 75 to the paychecks of field associates who provide proof of vaccination.

Tangent:

As of Monday, 47.1% of all Americans aged 18 or older had been fully immunized, according to the CDC tracking, while 59.7% had received at least one dose.

Large number:

$ 3.9 million. From the start of the pandemic to the end of 2020, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to its latest report, issued more than $ 3.93 million in penalties to employers for violations on the job. workplace related to Covid-19. These violations included failure to implement a written respiratory protection program and failure to provide appropriate personal protective equipment.

