Canadian nationals offer $ 33.6 billion to buy U.S. railroad a problem





OMAHA, Neb. Regulators on Monday dealt a blow to the Canadian Nationals’ $ 33.6 billion plan to acquire the Kansas City Southern Railroad.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has rejected plans by Canadian nationals to create a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review the National Canadians’ plan now because it didn’t include a detailed merger deal.

The Canadian National CNI, + 1.10% described the decision as a minor setback. He said he would resubmit the plan with the merger deal he finalized last week. Kansas City Southern KSU, -3.87%, said Thursday the Canadian Nationals’ offer was better than the $ 25 billion deal it reached with rival Canadian Pacific CP, -2.64% of railroad a month earlier.

Canadian National said in a statement it was confident it will be able to prove that its voting trust is in the public interest once regulators consider all the details.

Canadian Pacific took this decision as a sign of weakness in CN’s bid because the STB had already approved the fiduciary voting plan proposed by Canadian Pacific. Canadian National said its voting trust plan is almost identical to Canadian Pacific’s proposal.

With this new decision by the STB, the PC’s confidence in the superiority of its friendly agreement with KCS is redoubled, Canadian Pacific Railway said in a statement. So far, CP has declined to increase its bid for Kansas City Southern, but it still has several days to officially respond to the Canadian Nationals offer.

The STB has said it will carefully review any deal involving Kansas City Southern to determine if it will increase competition and serve the public interest. This review could take more than 18 months. If regulators ultimately reject the deal, then the voting trust would sell Kansas City Southern, so it can remain independent.

Regulators also said Monday they would review the proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian nationals under a stricter set of rules adopted in 2001 after several railroad mergers in the 1990s resulted in service issues. The board has not approved a major rail merger since issuing the stricter rules, but Canadian National said it believed the deal should be reviewed under the new rules.

Previously, the board said it would apply its old, less stringent merger rules to the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, as there is little overlap between these railroads, which are the two smallest of the major North American railways.

The two Canadian railways have been engaged in a public relations battle since CN joined the tender.

Canadian Pacific has criticized the competing offer for claiming that Kansas City Southern and Canadian National both have rail lines that compete for business between the Midwest and the Gulf Coast. The Canadian Pacific Railway network connects Kansas City Southern to Kansas City, Missouri, but these two railroads do not overlap elsewhere.

Canadian National has said it does not believe its offer will hurt competition and is confident it could address any competition concerns later in the review process.

